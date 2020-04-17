The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a two-year contract extension with a $2.8 million AAV. He was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

This season, Korpisalo has a 19-12-5 record with a .911 save percentage, a 2.60 GAA and two shutouts.

He was named to his first career NHL All-Star game this season but missed the event due to a knee injury suffered on Dec. 29.

"Joonas had the opportunity to play a lot of games for us early in the season before he was injured and responded by playing at an All-Star level," said Kekalainen. "He is a young, talented goaltender with a great work ethic and desire to succeed and we are very excited to see his continued development and improvement moving forward."

Korpisalo was drafted in the third round (62nd overall) by the Blue Jackets at the 2012 NHL Draft.