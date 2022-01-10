The Columbus Blue Jackets have suspended Gregory Hofmann, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced Monday.

"Gregory was given permission by the club to step away for personal reasons and informed us today that because of those reasons he has decided not to return," said Kekalainen. "Obviously, we are disappointed, but we have no other recourse than to suspend him."

Hofmann, 29, was acquired in a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 13, 2021 and signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jackets on June 14, 2021.

He appeared in 24 games with the team, recording two goals and seven points. His last appearance with the team was December 14 in Vancouver.