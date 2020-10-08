The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Alexander Wennberg on waivers for buyout purposes.

Wennberg, 26, is signed through the 2022-23 season at a $4.9 million cap hit. The buyout will save Columbus $10.7 million in real cash and result in clearing $4.46 million in cap space in each of the next three seasons. It will, however, add a cap charge of $891,661 to the Blue Jackets cap in the following three years.

This comes one day after Columbus signed forward Max Domi to a two-year, $10.6 million deal.

A first-round pick (14th overall) by the Blue Jackets at the 2013 NHL Draft, Wennberg had five goals and 22 points in 57 games with the Blue Jackets this past season. In the NHL’s Return to Play, he had three goals and five points in 10 playoff games.

After posting a career season in 2016-17 with 13 goals, 46 assists and 59 points, Wennberg has struggled to maintain that level of production.