Comeback win highlights Raptors’ record-setting streak The Toronto Raptors set a new franchise record with their 12th straight victory Wednesday night, and when we look back at the streak, this is the game that will stand out ­– this was their signature win, Josh Lewenberg writes.

TORONTO – It didn’t look like it was the Raptors’ night. That happens sometimes. It’s a long season.

They went down big, fought their way back and then went down again. They were on the verge of their first loss in almost a month. Their winning streak was about to come to an end until, all of a sudden, it didn’t.

Toronto trailed a really good Indiana team by as many as 19 points, and by 10 points with less than two and a half minutes remaining, before pulling off something remarkable, again – this time a 119-118 comeback win over the Pacers on Wednesday.

Nick Nurse turned to his full-court press, which has bailed the Raptors out of even tougher spots before. First, their swarming defence forced the Pacers into a 24-second violation, leading to a Kyle Lowry three-pointer. Then, they pressured Indiana into throwing the ball away. A possession later, Pascal Siakam picked off a Malcolm Brogdon pass before Indy could even get the ball past half court and went in for the layup.

Serge Ibaka’s three-pointer gave the Raptors the lead with 30 seconds left – their first lead in almost 30 minutes of game time – and the Pacers could barely get a shot off on their final possession. In the end, Toronto closed the contest on an 11-0 run.

“Had ’em all the way,” head coach Nick Nurse joked after his team’s victory.

The Raptors set a new franchise record with their 12th straight victory, and when we look back at the streak, this is the game that will stand out. This was their signature win and a night that encapsulates what’s made them so successful over this run.

“I guess that, and we’ve said this before during this win streak, we haven’t played great all the time but we keep finding a way and that’s a heck of a characteristic to have,” Nurse said. “Tonight we weren’t very good and they were very good, I give them credit. They were awesome. They were cutting and flying and moving and hustling and guarding and physical and all the things you can be. They were trying to knock us out and we wouldn’t quite go away, and luckily we hung in there and pulled one off.”

If you’re looking for a through line, a theme connecting these last 12 games, it’s that there hasn’t been a through line. They’ve had players in and out of the lineup, which has been the case for most of the season, so different guys have had to step up each night. On some nights they’ve won with their offence, on others they’ve gotten it done on the defensive end.

Regardless of the opponent or game script, they keep finding a way to win.

It should be noted that nine of those 12 wins have come against teams with losing records. In fact, prior to facing Indiana on Wednesday, their previous 11 opponents had a winning percentage of .370. The schedule has been kind.

However, you still have to play – and win – the games. It’s only natural to have an off night once in a while. Every team has them, even the great teams come out flat once or twice a month, at least. You have those games where it almost doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you’re just destined to lose.

That’s what it felt like on Wednesday, and they’ve had a few more of those nights over this streak. But they’re never out of a game. Once they flip that switch, especially on the defensive end, something clicks and they can turn the tables on you in a hurry. A team like that must be a nightmare to play against. That’s the identity and the reputation they’ve built.

“We play 48 minutes, that’s how we play,” said Lowry, who was brilliant in fuelling the comeback, scoring 32 points to go along with eight rebounds and 10 assists on the night. “We gave ourselves a chance, put the press on, made some shots, got aggressive and played better defence down the stretch, played a little faster.”

“I think it’s a little bit of everything,” Siakam said of the winning streak. “I think we play together. I think no matter what happens we always stay calm and weather the storm and just continue to play basketball. We don't get down on ourselves. We miss shots, or we have turnovers, can be down 20 [points], whatever the case may be, it's just about us staying together as a team, and I think we did a great job of that tonight. Even when it wasn't going well, we didn't really see anybody talking down on anybody, or anybody just like pointing fingers. It was just about us getting together, and once we turn it on, we know that we can always win any night.”

The Raptors have won 13 games in which they’ve trailed by 10 or more points this season, tied with Denver for the most in the NBA. The most impressive was a 30-point comeback victory over Dallas in December. It was the largest comeback in franchise history and the biggest in the league in a decade.

This one was nearly as unlikely, though. Not only did they trail by double figures until the final minutes, but they were facing a Pacers team that ranks ninth in the NBA in defence and sits fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. In fact, they may have been Toronto’s stiffest test of the streak. It began on Jan. 15 with a win over the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder. A few weeks later they defeated the rival Philadelphia 76ers at home, albeit without the injured Joel Embiid.

The Pacers have struggled a bit as they’ve worked Victor Oladipo back from serious injury over the last four games. Still, they’re right there, fighting for positioning with the Raptors in a five-team logjam under Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference.

It could be an arms race in the East, with Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline looming. Miami made the first move on Wednesday night, reportedly acquiring three-time champion Andre Iguodala from Memphis. The Heat are also in hot pursuit of Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Philadelphia could be active, as could Milwaukee and Boston. The Raptors aren’t expected to do anything big. Given the lack of selling teams around the league and needle-moving players on the market, as well as their reluctance to take on long-term salary, it’s hard to see them upgrading any of their core pieces, even if they wanted to.

There’s also a certain level of intrigue with what they already have. The Raptors are 37-14 – the best record they’ve ever had through 51 games. They’re second in the East and they’ve done it all despite a myriad of injuries to key players.

Wednesday’s comeback – missing Marc Gasol and Norman Powell – and this 12-game winning streak serve as another reminder of how good this team can be when and if they’re ever at full strength. That may be cause to keep their top-seven guys together through the deadline, but it’s also a good reason to scour the market for something, anything, that might help make them better and increase their odds of going deep into the playoffs.

You can bet Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster feel they owe something to this team – a group of players and coaches that have fought through adversity all season long. They owe them a chance to see this thing through together. However, if there’s a player they can add that could give them the boost they might need to separate themselves in the East, they also owe them that. ​