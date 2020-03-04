Insider Trading: Are playoffs the right time to implement puck tracking?

Commissioner Gary Bettman says it's “business as usual” for the National Hockey League as the world responds to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"We're taking it day-by-day, keeping everyone completely informed, relying on what the experts are telling us," he told reporters on Wednesday at the league's general managers meetings in Florida.

With more than 60 countries now impacted by Coronavirus, a growing number of business, cultural and sporting events around the world have been cancelled or postponed.

As concerns about international travel grow, Bettman said that NHL teams can still make their own decisions about overseas travel.

However, he added that league employees have been barred from all business travel outside North America and will be quarantined for two weeks if they choose to travel to areas affected by the virus.

