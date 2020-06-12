The commissioners of the five major professional sports leagues have come together and issued a joint statement to the federal government urging ‘prompt action’ to allow single-event sports betting.

“The National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, and the Canadian Football League support an amendment to Canada’s federal laws that would authorize provinces to offer betting on single sporting events,” the statement said.

The letter, signed by the NBA’s Adam Silver, NHL’s Gary Bettman, MLB’s Rob Manfred, MLS' Don Garber and the CFL’s Randy Ambrosie also said, “Sports betting gives fans another exciting way to engage with the sports they love."

Adding, "Because a legal and regulated sports betting market in Canada would be beneficial to sports and their fans, we urge prompt action to make this a reality."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Bill Morneau, and Attorney General of Canada Dave Lametti each received a copy of the statement. Other prominent members of government, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, were also sent a copy.

MP Kevin Waugh (Saskatoon-Grasswood), alongside Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse, reintroduced a bill after Masse's private bill died at the cabinet level last year.

"The government can do this with an order of council like they did with the new gun control laws a month ago," Waugh said. "We'll be putting pressure on the government to get this done before Parliament finishes June 17."