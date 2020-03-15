Company that owns Jets says it will pay employees during NHL suspension

The company that owns the Winnipeg Jets has made a change in plans, saying it will now pay its part-time workers who will be without employment during the suspension of the NHL season.

True North Sports and Entertainment on Sunday sent a letter to its employees affected by a halt in operations at Bell MTS Place to let them know that they would be paid in full for all remaining Jets games until the end of March.

The letter addressed from True North executive chairman, Mark J. Chipman, says that part-time employees will also receive full wages for Manitoba Moose games, as well as venue programming.

Chipman originally said at a press conference on Thursday his company's part-time employees wouldn't receive any compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company doubled-down on Chipman's comments in a letter sent to part-time event staff on Saturday.

Chipman concluded Sunday's email by saying the company "sincerely apologizes for any concern that our original position may have caused."

The Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens announced an assistance program for their game-day employees without work on Sunday, while the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks set up assistance programs earlier in the week.

The Ottawa Senators haven't announced any decisions on the issue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2020.