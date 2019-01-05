46m ago
Comtois played with separated shoulder in WJC
TSN.ca Staff
Anaheim Ducks prospect Max Comtois played in the World Juniors with a separated shoulder and is expected to miss about two weeks, the Ducks announced Friday.
Comtois led Team Canada in goals with five and added one assist over five games. Canada’s run came to an abrupt end Thursday night with a 2-1 loss to Finland in overtime. Comtois missed a penalty shot in the extra frame.
In 10 games so far this season with the Anaheim Ducks, the 19-year-old has two goals and five assists. He also has seven points in five games in the QMJHL this campaign.
Following their matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim will be back in action Saturday night when they host the Edmonton Oilers.