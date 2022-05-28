UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- — DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and Courtney Williams all scored 14 points and the Connecticut Sun beat Washington 79-71 on Saturday night to move past the Mystics atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Williams had a season-high seven assists, Thomas added 10 rebounds and six assists but committed a career-high tying seven of Connecticut's 18 turnovers. Brionna Jones had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Sun (6-2).

Connecticut scored the final 10 points in a 15-2 run to take a 77-68 lead when Williams made a short jumper — assisted by Thomas — with 2:33 to play. The Mystics missed seven consecutive field-goal attempts during that stretch and made just 2 of 12 after Rui Machida hit a 3-pointer with 6:13 left.

Kennedy Burke and Ariel Atkins scored 13 points apiece, Elizabeth Williams added 12 and Tianna Hawkins 10 for Washington (6-3).

Connecticut coach Curt Miller and assistant coach Brandi Poole, along with forward Joyner Holmes, weren't available due to health and safety protocols. Chris Coclanes served coach in Miller's absence and got a win in his first game as an (acting) head coach. Jasmine Thomas missed her third game after suffering a season-ending knee injury in a win over the Indiana Fever last Sunday.

Washington's Alysha Clark (COVID) and Elena Delle Donne (rest) did not play.