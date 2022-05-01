Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid captured the Art Ross Trophy and Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL season officially concluded on Sunday.

McDavid and Matthews each took home the award for the second straight season.

McDavid led the NHL with a career-high 123 points, tallying 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games in 2021-22 and won the award for the fourth time in his career.

Matthews scored a career-high 60 goals in 73 games, following up on the 41 goals he scored in 52 games last season.