McLennan: Can't lay Oilers' losses on Smith with only one goal scored over two games

The Edmonton Oilers are slumping again.

The Oilers lost 4-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, dropping their second straight game after entering the All-Star break on a six-game point streak. Wednesday's loss came just one night after a 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on home ice.

“I think we’ve been out of sync all over,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said after the latest loss. “Passes aren’t clean, we haven’t battled hard enough around their net. Offensively we’ve been poor these two games.

“We lost the special team battle again tonight and that’s a big part of our game. When we don’t find a way to win the special teams battle, it seems like we’re chasing the game.”

The Oilers, who went 0-for-4 on the power play, outshot the Blackhawks 41-30 on Wednesday but could only beat Marc-Andre Fleury once.

Mike Smith started his second game in as many nights for the Oilers after missing just over a month with a thumb injury, allowing four goals on 30 shots. He stopped 24 of 28 shots faced against the Golden Knights.

"I don't like the result, but on a personal level, it was way better tonight than last game," Smith said. "The start [Tuesday] everything seemed like it was going 1,000 miles an hour out there, but as the game wore on, I felt better and better, and in the third, I felt more comfortable. I felt like I finished last night and felt good right from the start.

"Saying that, you're still letting in too many goals, and obviously that's frustrating. You want to do anything you can to help, and the last two games wasn't good enough."

The Oilers will complete their three-game homestand on Friday against the New York Islanders, who defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Wednesday.

Edmonton sits five points back of the Calgary Flames for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with one more game played.