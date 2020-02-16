Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid will have further testing on his injured quad on Tuesday and is expected to rejoin the team in Edmonton in the next 2-3 days, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Rishaug added it sounds like McDavid's recovery is going well. McDavid has been rehabbing the injury in Toronto during the team's  three-game road trip, which ends Sunday in Carolina.

Oilers GM Ken Holland announced last week McDavid would miss 2-3 weeks with his quad injury.

In 55 games with the Oilers this season, McDavid has 30 goals and 51 assists.