McDavid expected to rejoin team in Edmonton after further testing

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid will have further testing on his injured quad on Tuesday and is expected to rejoin the team in Edmonton in the next 2-3 days, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Sounds like McDavids recovery is going well. He’s getting treatment, working out and will have further testing Tuesday to see where things are at. He’s expected to rejoin the team in Edmonton in the next 2-3 days.



(Corrected an earlier tweet saying test was Monday) — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 16, 2020

Rishaug added it sounds like McDavid's recovery is going well. McDavid has been rehabbing the injury in Toronto during the team's three-game road trip, which ends Sunday in Carolina.

Oilers GM Ken Holland announced last week McDavid would miss 2-3 weeks with his quad injury.

In 55 games with the Oilers this season, McDavid has 30 goals and 51 assists.