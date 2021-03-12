McDavid, Draisaitl help Oilers continue their domination of Senators with win

EDMONTON — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists while Leon Draisaitl and Tyler Ennis both added a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-2 on Friday night.

Edmonton (18-11-0) swept a three-game series with Ottawa and improved to 7-0 this season against the Senators. Tyson Barrie, Darnell Nurse and Gaetan Haas also scored for the Oilers, who are 11-11-0 versus the remainder of the North Division.

Edmonton assumed sole possession of second in the North Division, four points behind the idle Toronto Maple Leafs (19-7-2).

Thomas Chabot and Brady Tkachuk sored for Ottawa (9-19-1), which is 5-6-0 in its last 11 outings.

Draisaitl and McDavid were both factors in Edmonton's 7-1 win over Ottawa on Wednesday. Draisaitl had five points (three goals, two assists) while McDavid -- the NHL scoring leader with 50 points (17 goals, 33 assists) scored and added two assists in that contest.

The Oilers have won four straight overall following three losses to Toronto. Edmonton is 8-3-0 in its last 11 contests.

McDavid needed just 10 seconds after the opening faceoff to register his 17th of the season, beating youngster Joey Daccord on the game's first shot. Chabot pulled Ottawa even at 3:06 with his fourth as the Senators held a 7-1 advantage in shots on goal before the Oilers went on the power play at 11:07.

Barrie put Edmonton up 2-1 at 13:45 with his fourth. Barrie fired a wrist shot past Daccord following a Chris Tierney turnover as the Oilers outshot the Senators 12-10.

Ottawa made it 2-2 on Tkachuk's power-play goal at 9:19 of the second. He converted a nifty centring pass from Tim Stutzle past Mike Smith for his 10th of the season.

Nurse staked Edmonton to a 3-2 lead at 13:55, threading a shot through traffic in front for his eighth, and fifth this year against Ottawa. Draisaitl scored his 15th on the season, this one the power play, at 18:50 as the Oilers outshot the Senators 18-8 in the period.

Ennis recorded his third of the season at 5:05 of the third after Daccord had made the first save. Haas tucked the puck under Daccord's leg at 15:48, his second of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.