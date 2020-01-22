Connor McDavid’s sizzling first half of the season has only strengthened his grip on the title of the game’s best player.

The NHL scoring leader, McDavid is on track to set new career benchmarks in goals, assists and points - in addition to serving as a nightly human highlight reel - so it’s no surprise that No. 97 received 94 per cent of the first place votes in TSN Hockey’s first mid-season Top 50 ranking.

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon received the only other first place vote and finished as the definitive second choice.

David Pastrnak

Leon Draisaitl

Artemi Panarin

Boston’s(No. 3), Edmonton’s(No. 4) and the Rangers’(No. 5) round out the top five.

There is plenty of intrigue after the top spots.

With the mid-season Top 50 representing an assessment of performance this season only before the all-star break - not a projection for the second half - Sidney Crosby has been relegated to No. 22 as the Penguins’ captain missed 28 games recovering from sports hernia surgery.

Crosby has played just 22 games. No other skater on the list has played fewer than 33. Crosby has been his usual all-world self since returning Jan.14, collecting eight points in five games.

Crosby, 32, was ranked No. 1 in TSN’s pre-season Top 50 for seven straight years and has slid to the second spot the last three years under McDavid.

Top 50 stalwarts Drew Doughty, Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn all didn’t make the mid-season cut. Doughty has been featured on each of TSN’s pre-season Top 50 rankings over the last 10 years.

Two players inside the Top 20 of this pre-season’s Top 50 - Burns (No. 13) and Johnny Gaudreau (No. 16) - didn’t appear on a single ballot for the mid-season Top 50.

Instead, they’ve given way to new blood, including rookie Cale Makar (No. 29), David Perron (No. 30), Bryan Rust (No. 33), and Mika Zibanejad (No. 39).

Goaltenders Tristan Jarry (No. 42) and Darcy Kuemper (No. 46) appear on the Top 50 for the first time. Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck is the top ranked (No. 23) of six goalies to make the cut - and the only one to rise above the 40s.

Five of seven Canadian clubs are represented in the mid-season Top 50. Ottawa and Calgary don’t have any players on the list.

The Flames had four on the pre-season list: Gaudreau, Mark Giordano, Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan.

Norris Trophy frontrunner John Carlson is the highest-ranked defenceman at No. 7.

Carlson’s teammate Alex Ovechkin fell from No. 7 on the pre-season list to No. 10, staring up at players like Pastrnak - whom he will attempt to chase down in the Rocket Richard race in the second half.

Let the debate begin. Here is TSN Hockey’s mid-season Top 50 ranking for 2019-20: (For details and more go to TSN.ca)

1. Connor McDavid

2. Nathan MacKinnon

3. David Pastrnak

4. Leon Draisaitl

5. Artemi Panarin

6. Jack Eichel

7. Auston Matthews

8. John Carlson

9. Brad Marchand

10. Alex Ovechkin

11. Evgeni Malkin

12. Jonathan Huberdeau

13. Patrick Kane

14. Roman Josi

15. Nikita Kucherov

16. Mark Scheifele

17. Aleksander Barkov

18. Mitch Marner

19. Victor Hedman

20. Elias Pettersson

21. Steven Stamkos

22. Sidney Crosby

23. Connor Hellebuyck

24. Alex Pietrangelo

25. Dougie Hamilton

26. Patrice Bergeron

27. Kyle Connor

28. Brayden Point

29. Cale Makar

30. David Perron

31. Mark Stone

32. Sebastian Aho

33. Bryan Rust

34. Max Pacioretty

35. Jake Guentzel

36. Mikko Rantanen

37. Ryan O'Reilly

38. Andrei Svechnikov

39. Mika Zibanejad

40. Ben Bishop

41. JT Miller

42. Tristan Jarry

43. John Tavares

44. Shea Weber

45. Andrei Vasilevskiy

46. Darcy Kuemper

47. Patrik Laine

48. Brock Boeser

49. Jordan Binnington

50. Teuvo Teravainen