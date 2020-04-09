1h ago
McDavid sends love and support to teammate Cave and his family
Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has plenty of support as he remains in a medically induced coma in a Toronto hospital after undergoing surgery earlier this week for a brain bleed. One of the people in his corner is team captain Connor McDavid who held a video conference call with the media on Thursday and asked fans to keep his teammate and friend, along with his family, in their thoughts and prayers.
TSN.ca Staff
"This is devastating news, Colby is such a strong guy, he’s a good Saskatchewan boy and he’s as tough as they come and if anyone is going to get through it, it’s going to be Colby Cave,” McDavid told the media over a conference call. “I think all the fans out there and everyone needs to keep Colby, Emily his wife and the entire family in their thoughts and prayers and send out good vibes for them. We can just think and pray that he comes out of this and pray that the family can get through it as well. I can’t imagine how hard it is on them.”
"Colby is a guy that’s so well liked in our dressing room and I’m sure he’s well liked in any room he’s been in, he’s such a good guy. You just pray that he wakes up and that the family is OK.”
Oilers’ players have also come together to make a $100,000 contribution to the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) to assist with COVID-19 support in the community.
McDavid says that he and his teammates are happy to be able to contribute and wish they could’ve got something done sooner.
The 23-year-old former No.1 overall pick was also asked about the Draft Lottery and says that there is something he would’ve done differently on the night the Oilers won the right to select him in the 2015 Draft.
"If I were to do it over again, I wouldn’t have gone to the studio,” said McDavid. “It was something that we were hesitant on originally and it turned out to be for good reason. It was going to be an emotional time no matter what, whatever team was picked. Obviously Edmonton was one of the possibilities and we were surprised and people thought I was upset and made a big deal about that, which wasn’t the case at all. Just more in disbelief than anything, if I could do it over again I definitely wouldn’t have gone to the studio. It was definitely a wild day for sure.”
