McDavid sends love and support to teammate Cave and his family Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has plenty of support as he remains in a medically induced coma in a Toronto hospital after undergoing surgery earlier this week for a brain bleed. One of the people in his corner is team captain Connor McDavid who held a video conference call with the media on Thursday and asked fans to keep his teammate and friend, along with his family, in their thoughts and prayers. TSN.ca Staff

McDavid, Oilers send love and support to teammate Cave VIDEO SIGN OUT Up Next Now Showing {{ video.Duration | time }}