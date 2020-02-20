Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will join the team for their upcoming road trip, general manager Ken Holland announced Thursday.

McDavid was on the ice for practice Thursday for the first time since sustaining a quad injury on Feb. 8. According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, McDavid was accelerating well during the skate and took part in the rushes during the session.

It's unclear when McDavid will rejoin the Oilers lineup. After hosting the Minnesota Wild on Friday, the Oilers will face the Los Angeles Kings Sunday, followed by back-to-back games against the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday and Wednesday. Holland announced last week that McDavid would miss two-to-three weeks with the injury.

In 55 games with the Oilers this season, McDavid has 30 goals and 81 points. The 23-year-old remains third in the league in scoring despite missing the past five games.

The Oilers are 3-1-1 without McDavid in the lineup.