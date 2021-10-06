It’s a clean sweep. Again.

Connor McDavid was the unanimous choice of Hart Trophy voters in 2020-21 award balloting and he is the unanimous choice of TSN voters in 2021-22 Top 50 balloting.

The Edmonton Oiler superstar ranks No. 1 in TSN’s annual pre-season poll for the fifth straight season and he is the undisputed best player in the world.

What else would you expect?

McDavid recorded a hat trick for the ages last season: he averaged the highest points per game in 25 years (1.88), set an all-time record for highest percentage of points on team goals (57.4 per cent) and was the second-ever unanimous MVP selection, collecting all 100 first-place votes.

We have said this before, but it bears repeating: McDavid is the most highly evolved player in hockey history.

Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon finished No. 2 in polling for the second straight season. He is a regular-season sensation, but is in the history books on the basis of playoff production.

MacKinnon stands third all-time in playoff points per game (1.38), minimum 50 games, ranking behind Wayne Gretzky (1.84) and Mario Lemieux (1.61) and ahead of Mark Messier (1.25) and Bobby Orr (1.24).

Rounding out the top 5 are:

No. 3: Auston Matthews: the Toronto centre became the first Leaf to lead the NHL in goals in 75 years, scoring 41 goals in 52 games, a 65-goal full-season pace.

No. 4: Nikita Kucherov: the Tampa Bay right winger became only the third player in NHL history to record back-to-back 30-point postseasons en route to a second consecutive Stanley Cup with the Lightning.

No. 5 Leon Draisaitl: the Edmonton centre placed second in the 2020-21 scoring race – such as it was considering McDavid won by 21 points - and has outscored every player in the NHL except 97 over the past five seasons.

Lightning superstar Andrei Vasilevskiy is the highest-ranked goalie at No. 6. He is the third goalie in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup in consecutive playoff years with a goals-against average under 2.00 in each postseason. Vasilevskiy has earned shutouts in Tampa Bay’s last five series-clinching wins, stretching from Game 6 of the Cup final vs. Dallas in 2020 to Game 5 of the Cup final vs. Montreal in 2021.

Vasilevskiy is the highest-ranked goalie in the TSN Top 50 since Carey Price reached No. 5 in 2017.

The other goalies on this season’s list are: No. 24 Connor Hellebuyck, No. 43 Price and No. 47 Marc-Andre Fleury, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner who was traded from Vegas to Chicago in the off-season.

Filling out the top 10 are:

No. 7 Victor Hedman: the Tampa Bay defenceman is the only player in the league to make the postseason 1st or 2nd all-star team each of the past five years.

No. 8 Artemi Panarin: the New York left winger has the highest career points per game in Rangers’ franchise history at 1.38 – albeit over just two seasons with the Blueshirts.

No. 9 Sidney Crosby: the Pittsburgh icon has averaged a point per game every single season of his 16-year NHL career. Crosby topped the TSN pre-season list the first seven years of the poll before giving way to McDavid.

No. 10 Aleksander Barkov: the Florida centre was a decisive winner of his first Selke Award as the NHL’s best defensive forward in 2020-21.

1. Connor McDavid, Edm

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Col

3. Auston Matthews, Tor

4. Nikita Kucherov, TB

5. Leon Draisaitl, Edm

6. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB

7. Victor Hedman, TB

8. Artemi Panarin, NYR

9. Sidney Crosby, Pit

10. Aleksander Barkov, Fla

11. Brad Marchand, Bos

12. Cale Makar, Col

13. Brayden Point, TB

14. Patrick Kane, Chi

15. David Pastrnak, Bos

16. Mitchell Marner, Tor

17. Alex Ovechkin, Wsh

18. Jonathan Huberdeau, Fla

19. Mikko Rantanen, Col

20. Mark Scheifele, Wpg

21. Mark Stone, VGK

22. Sebastian Aho, Car

23. Adam Fox, NYR

24. Connor Hellebuyck, Wpg

25. Patrice Bergeron, Bos

26. Kirill Kaprizov, Min

27. Mika Zibanejad, NYR

28. Mathew Barzal, NYI

29. Alex Pietrangelo, VGK

30. Elias Pettersson, Van

31. Roman Josi, Nsh

32. Dougie Hamilton, NJ

33. Ryan O'Reilly, StL

34. Kyle Connor, Wpg

35. Jack Eichel, Buf

36. Miro Heiskanen, Dal

37. Shea Theodore, VGK

38. Quinn Hughes, Van

39. Charlie McAvoy, Bos

40. John Tavares, Tor

41. John Carlson, Wsh

42. Evgeni Malkin, Pit

43. Carey Price, Mtl

44. Gabriel Landeskog, Col

45. Jake Guentzel, Pit

46. Anze Kopitar, LA

47. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chi

48. Seth Jones, Chi

49. Sean Couturier, Phi

50. Nikolaj Ehlers, Wpg