1h ago
McGregor ranks all-time MMA fighters, expects to retire as greatest
In a series of Tweets on Saturday, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor laid out his thoughts on who are the greatest MMA fighters of all-time.
TSN.ca Staff
In McGregor’s opinion, Anderson Silva claims the top spot, due to his finishes across two different weight divisions.
He places himself in the second spot for the same reason, though across three weight classes, and says that he will easily hold the top position by the time he hangs up the gloves.
Canadian MMA legend Georges St-Pierre is third, his credentials include having titles in two divisions, but according to McGregor loses marks for not returning to welterweight and for not fighting Silva at some point in his career.
The fourth and final fighter mentioned in the thread is current light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who McGregor says has “multiple lacklustre decision performances and a questionable decision win on his resume."
The Irish fighter says that if you take PED results into account he’s the clear current no.1 MMA GOAT.
McGregor also issued a follow up Tweet to his thread on former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, who he rates as one of the most skilled in a limited competition division.
The 31-year-old’s last bout was a first-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.
He was the first fighter in UFC history to hold belts in two weight classes simultaneously.