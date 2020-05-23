How motivated is McGregor to fight in front of no fans?

In a series of Tweets on Saturday, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor laid out his thoughts on who are the greatest MMA fighters of all-time.

In McGregor’s opinion, Anderson Silva claims the top spot, due to his finishes across two different weight divisions.

GOAT THREAD.

The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT.

My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1.

However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

He places himself in the second spot for the same reason, though across three weight classes, and says that he will easily hold the top position by the time he hangs up the gloves.

GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Canadian MMA legend Georges St-Pierre is third, his credentials include having titles in two divisions, but according to McGregor loses marks for not returning to welterweight and for not fighting Silva at some point in his career.

Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

The fourth and final fighter mentioned in the thread is current light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who McGregor says has “multiple lacklustre decision performances and a questionable decision win on his resume."

I didn’t mentions PED results on multiple entrants, even though that makes me the clear current No.1 MMA GOAT, along with still being active.

Although it shames, as well as puts all runs+finishes in complete doubt, I’ve snored multiple juice heads.

A true GOAT must do it all. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

The Irish fighter says that if you take PED results into account he’s the clear current no.1 MMA GOAT.

McGregor also issued a follow up Tweet to his thread on former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, who he rates as one of the most skilled in a limited competition division.

Love Mighty Mouse. Always give him credit. One of the most skilled! But in a limited competition division, he eventually left the top tier organisation after losing a match that was then 1-1. Plus he lost his up weight world title attempt against Dominic Cruz. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

The 31-year-old’s last bout was a first-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

He was the first fighter in UFC history to hold belts in two weight classes simultaneously.