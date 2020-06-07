It appears Conor McGregor has retired from fighting.

Following UFC 250, the 31-year-old took to Twitter, announcing his retirement.

He wrote:

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours.

This isn't the first time McGregor has taken to Twitter to announce his retirement, as he did the same in March 2019.

