McGregor says he accepts fight with Poirier provided it happens in 2020

DC and Helwani debate what will be next for Conor McGregor

Former simultaneous two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor says he has accepted the promotions offer to fight Dustin Poirier, but that the bout must happen in 2020.

McGregor tweeted on Thursday, that he would be willing to fight on any of the PPV dates in November or December.

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

Ariel Helwani of ESPN reports that the UFC offered the fight for January 23, but McGregor wants to fight again this year.

As noted on Twitter, Conor McGregor has accepted a fight vs. Dustin Poirier. UFC offered the fight on 1/23. McGregor, per sources, said he wants to fight again in 2020 & doesn’t want to wait. He asked to book it on the 11/21 or 12/12 PPV. He’s awaiting a reply from UFC, I’m told. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 8, 2020

The pair earlier agreed to meet in a charity sparring match with donations being made to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation and various charities that McGregor supports,

McGregor says that he will still make a $500 thousand donation to Poirier’s charity.

Poirier previously accepted the UFC’s offer to fight McGregor over social media.

This would be the second meeting between the two fighters. They fought at UFC 178 in September of 2014, with McGregor capturing a first-round TKO victory in 1:46.

Poirier last saw action in June when he defeated Dan Hooker via unanimous decision in the main event of Fight Night in Las Vegas. Prior to that he lost a lightweight title unification bout against undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi last September.

McGregor picked up a first-round, TKO victory over Cowboy Cerrone in his last fight at UFC 246 in January. The main event bout lasted only :40 seconds.