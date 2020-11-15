DJ continues to pick up steam, distance himself from Masters field

Corey Conners

Total: 6-under

Today: E

Thru: 1

Leader: Dustin Johnson (16-under)

Canada's Corey Conners is on the course for the fourth and final round of the 2020 Masters from Augusta National Golf Club.

The Listowel, Ont., native shot par on the opening hole to remain at 6-under for the tournament, well back of leader Dustin Johnson.

Conners shot a 7-under 65 in the second, the lowest round by a Canadian in Masters history.

Fellow Canadian Mike Weir sits at 1-under while Nick Taylor is 3-under.