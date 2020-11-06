Conners has time to prepare for this Masters Canadian looking for consistency at Augusta National after an up-and-down run since the PGA Tour restarted play in June, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

A year ago, Corey Conners got the last spot in the Masters field by winning the Valero Texas Open, setting off a whirlwind trip to Augusta National.

Instead of heading home for a planned week off, he was celebrating his first PGA Tour victory and teeing it up in a major championship all at the same time.

This time around, he’s had a little longer to prepare. Conners earned his spot in the Masters by making it to the Tour Championship. That would be the 2019 Tour Championship, meaning he’s had more than a year to wait this time around.

"Obviously looking forward to it," he said. "And a little more used to what to expect this time."

Usually a very consistent player, Conners has had more of an up-and-down run since the PGA Tour restarted play in June. He’s played 15 times and missed the cut in five of those. He chalked up the volatility to some bad decision-making, which he spent time trying to iron out with Derek Ingram, the head coach of the Canadian national team, on a two-week break.

"I feel good about things," said Conners, who is playing this week’s Vivint Houston Open. "My mind is refreshed and I’m more relaxed right now. Feeling ready to play again."

The native of Listowel, Ont., also took big positives from his last start at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood Country Club in Los Angeles. He said that he felt in control of very part of his game and was especially pleased to see his wedge play strengthen and that his putter was strong.

This will be the third trip to the Masters for Conners, who first played as an amateur in 2015. He received an invite as the runner-up in the U.S. Amateur, and, as is permitted under the tournament rules, made three scouting trips to Augusta National ahead of the Masters, playing two rounds each time.

In the tournament, he was paired with Mike Weir for the first two rounds. After an opening-round 80, Connors made six birdies in the second round for a 3-under 69. Although he missed the cut, he was the lowest of the seven amateurs in the field that year.

That was Conners’ last event as an amateur. He turned professional the next week and embarked on a career in which he has quickly risen to the highest levels.

Coming into the Masters this year, the 28-year-old feels he has a good strategic plan as well as a game that suits Augusta National. His low draw fits many of the holes that turn right to left, and his laser-like iron shots allow him to put the ball on the proper spots on the greens.

He’s also hoping to learn a little from when he plays again with Weir. This time it will be a practice round on Tuesday when he and Weir will take on the B.C. duo of Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin in the first all-Canadian Masters foursome in 55 years.

Although Conners usually carries a calm demeanour on the course, he says he’ll still miss the patrons and all they bring to the Masters. He pointed to the 16th hole where, during the practice rounds, the fans chant and urge the golfers to try and skip balls across the pond and onto the green.

"It won’t be the same without them," he said. "They’re a big part of the experience, the big roars on 15 or 16, or when something happens. It can get you pumped up."

And it’s not just the players. Conners pointed out that the announcers feel the rush of the roar of the patrons.

"You think back to some of those call, like Verne [Lundquist] on 16," he said. "I think they feel it too."

Conners is hoping he’ll have good feelings around Augusta National this year. And if it means slipping on the green jacket in the quiet, patron-less atmosphere, he’s more than happy to do that.