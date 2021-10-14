Dodgers or Giants, who has the edge heading into Game 5?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are changing their starting pitcher ahead of a win-or-go-home Game 5.

Corey Knebel will start Game 5 tonight. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 14, 2021

Right-handed reliever Corey Knebel will get the ball to start against the San Francisco Giants Thursday night before likely giving way to Julio Urias.

Urias was expected to get the start in Game 5 but it appears manager Dave Roberts is going with the opener strategy against their division rivals.

Urias started Game 2 for the Dodgers, allowing one run in five innings of work en route to a 9-2 victory. During the season, he pitched to an ERA of 2.96 in 32 starts over 185.2 innings and led the league with 20 wins.

Knebel, 29, opened four games during the regular season and posted a 2.45 ERA in 25.2 innings spread out over 27 appearances.

The winner of Thursday's Game 5 will advance to play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. San Francisco will send righty Logan Webb to the hill, who dazzled over 7.2 innings in the Giants' Game 1 victory.