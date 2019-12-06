SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Cory Conacher had two goals and an assist as the Syracuse Crunch beat the Laval Rocket 5-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Gemel Smith, Cameron Gaunce and Boris Katchouk also scored for the Crunch (12-9-2), who got 15 saves from Scott Wedgewood.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 24-of-29 shots for the Rocket (13-10-3) in his first game since being sent down from the Montreal Canadiens.

Xavier Ouellet and Lukas Vejdemo had the Laval goals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.