With CFL free agency now just days away, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor and Farhan Lalji discuss the quarterback market in this year's class.

Lalji: When we went through free agency a year ago it was all about big names at the quarterback position: Mike Reilly, Bo Levi Mitchell, Trevor Harris. There’s not a lot of that right now with Nick Arbuckle and Matt Nichols having already signed, so this year is going to come down to the backup market. And there are some intriguing places for backup quarterbacks to land.

Naylor: There is a real need for a backup QB in Calgary because there is a lot of uncertainty about Bo Levi Mitchell’s health and if he’ll be ready for the start of the season. Last year’s backup Nick Arbuckle, who performed so well in relief, has gone to Ottawa. Montell Cozart, their number three last year, is expected to hit the open market. So they will be in the market for an experienced backup.

A couple of names that jump out are Jonathon Jennings, formerly in BC and Ottawa, though there hasn’t been any conversations between the Stampeders and his representatives yet, and of course James Franklin, who was a marquee free agent two years ago but really struggled in his two years in Toronto.

Lalji: Experience is the key word because there is no guarantee Mitchell is going to be ready for opening day and I wouldn’t expect him to play in the pre-season because the Stampeders have no plans to push him early on in the process. So keep an eye on those experienced names like Franklin, Jennings, Brandon Bridge, and potentially even Antonio Pipkin.

They also want to get somebody who can do one of the things that Mitchell doesn’t necessarily do, and that’s use his legs. So that backup quarterback could be somebody who is a little more mobile.

Naylor: We saw Reilly take a beating through most of the season in BC last year. He was not able to finish the year with Bridge coming in at the end of the year. What’s the Lions plan for the backup role this season?

Lalji: Bridge is expected to go to free agency and Danny O’Brien is of course now going to be a coach. I think there is a real strong tie with Franklin to the Lions and that organization. Jordan Maksymic might be his favourite coach throughout his time in the CFL from when the two were together back in Edmonton. Maksymic is now the offensive coordinator in BC. Those two are very tight and Franklin has a strong relationship with Reilly and Lions GM Ed Hervey. I think a lot of people believe Franklin will be the backup in BC next season.