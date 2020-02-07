The Saskatchewan Roughriders appear to be moving on from receiver Naaman Roosevelt, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor

A few CFL free agent notes ... @MTLAlouettes have exchanged $ offers for LB @chris_ackie but looks like he may go to market. Also, appears @sskroughriders are moving-on from WR @nyce18. LB Cory Greenwood has interest from other team but continues to talk with @calstampeders. #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 7, 2020

Roosevelt has spent his entire five-season career with the Roughriders, and finished last year with 77 receptions for 946 yards and a touchdown.

For his career, the 32-year-old has 301 receptions for 4,134 yards and 20 touchdowns. He surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 2016 and 2017.

In other CFL free agency news, Naylor reported the Montreal Alouettes and linebacker Chris Ackie have exchanged money offers but it appears he may go to market next week.

The 28-year-old Canadian linebacker was back in Montreal last season after a year with the Ottawa Redblacks. In 10 games, Ackie had 38 tackles.

Naylor also reported while linebacker Cory Greenwood has interest from other teams, he continues to talk with the Calgary Stampeders.

In 12 games with the Stampeders last season, Greenwood finished with 79 tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

#AlsMtl also have strong interest in current #Eskimos DBs Tyquan Glass & Money Hunter. Both played for current Als DB coach Baron Miles. Als also pursuing CJ Gable, but he still has interest in staying with Esks. Expect #RedBlacks Dominique Rhymes to hit open market. @CFLonTSN https://t.co/xha3zdNwXD — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 7, 2020

TSN's Farhan Lalji added the Alouettes also have strong interest in current Edmonton Eskimos defensive backs Tyquan Glass and Money Hunter, who both played for current Alouettes defensive backs coach Baron Miles.

The Als are also pursuing current Eskimos running back CJ Gable, per Lalji, but Gable still has interest in staying with the Eskimos.

And wide receiver Dominique Rhymes, who is currently with the Ottawa Redblacks, is expected to hit the open market, per Lalji.