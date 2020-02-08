The National Hockey League's Trade Deadline is on Monday, Feb. 24, and teams will be making decisions on whether to buy or sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out the latest trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Are teams calling for Jets forward Connor?

Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reported a rumour involving Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor about which a source said "it has legs."

McIntyre added he doesn't believe the Jets will trade Connor, who is in the first year of a seven-year, $50 million contract, nor does he believe the Jets are actively shopping the 23-year-old. But he also added that it takes talent to land talent and Connor could potentially land a solid defenceman. McIntyre said the main name connected to Connor is Colorado Avalanche prospect Bowen Byram.

Through 55 games this season, Connor has 25 goals and 27 assists. Byram is in his fourth season with the WHL's Vancouver Giants, and has five goals and 23 assists through 36 games.

Potential landing spots for Thornton, Marleau

With the San Jose Sharks currently sixth in the Pacific Division and eight points out of a playoff position, if Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau want to make a playoff run, it will likely have to be with another team.

While Thornton and Marleau are both on one-year deals, Thornton has a no-trade clause he would have to waive while any team trading for Marleau would likely want assurances he would show up.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic speculated on some potential landing spots for both Thornton and Marleau.

Leading the way for Thornton was the Tampa Bay Lightning, while he also mentions the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, and Boston Bruins.

As for Marleau, Kurz mentions the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, and Washington Capitals as potential landing spots.

Sharks' Dillon on the move?

While it's unclear if Thornton and Marleau will be moved at the Trade Deadline, the Sharks appear to be in sell mode and one name that will likely be on the move is defenceman Brenden Dillon.

"I'm 90 percent certain that [Dillon] will be traded," Jones said, via NBC Sports California. "So we'll call that I'm certain he'll be traded. I think the Florida Panthers stand out as a team to me that would use and need his services. I think you're talking about getting a second-round pick for Brenden Dillon, which would be really good for Doug Wilson. I think he has an element of toughness that a lot of teams want when the playoffs roll around."

Jones lists the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs as potential landing spots for the 29-year-old defenceman, who has a goal and 13 assists in 55 games for the Sharks this season.

In need of defence?

After the Tampa Bay Lightning lost two defencemen to injury this past week, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun speculated it could impact Lightning GM Julien BriseBois' plans at the Trade Deadline.

"(Jan) Rutta injured Tuesday, (Ryan) McDonagh last night ... could impact how Julien BriseBois approaches Feb. 24," LeBrun tweeted. "Like many others, I'm of the mind you need nine-10 D to survive two months of playoff hockey."