The National Hockey League's Trade Deadline is on Monday, Feb. 24, and teams will be making decisions on whether to buy or sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out the latest trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Keeping their options open

With the Dallas Stars currently third in the Central Division, general manager Jim Nill said he is happy where his team is at, but wouldn’t rule out making a move in the next week if it made his team better.

“Are we in a good spot? I like where we’re at,” Nill told Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News. “Saying that, if there’s something there that makes sense, hockey trade-wise that makes us better, we’re always open to that. We’re open to a lot of things right now.”

DeFranks speculated the Stars could use another scorer to supplement their offence, but cautioned this year’s team is a “near lock” to make the playoffs, unlike last year when the Stars added forward Mats Zuccarello.

DeFranks added the Stars don’t have a ton of deadline currency, in the form of both prospects and draft picks, to make a move this season. The team also enters the deadline with only $2.93 million in salary cap space after the recent recalls of Joel Kiviranta and Jason Robertson.

Keith staying put?

Should the Chicago Blackhawks decide to be sellers at the Trade Deadline, one of their biggest trade chips would be veteran defenceman Duncan Keith. But Keith has a full no-move clause, and said he would use it.

“For sure, it would be something I’d exercise,” Keith told Mark Lazerus of The Athletic. “I have that control. I have the ability to do that.”

The Blackhawks currently sit in last place in the Central Division, six points out of a wildcard playoff spot in the Western Conference. Keith said he wants to remain in Chicago, but hopes they continue trying to win.

“Put it this way, I want to be here. I want to win a Cup, though. I’ve already won one, I like it here in Chicago, and I don’t want to go anywhere.”

“Shouldn’t we be trying to win? I mean, we’re the Blackhawks, right? Let’s do it.”

Philadelphia Buyers?

The Philadelphia Flyers are one of a handful of teams fighting for the two wildcard playoff spots in the Eastern Conference and, according to The Athletic’s Charlie O’Connor, will be buyers at the Trade Deadline.

While O’Connor cautioned that doesn’t guarantee the Flyers will add players at the deadline, he reported they should look to improve their roster.

“Does that mean it’s a stone-cold lock Fletcher will make a trade or two? Of course not. Does it mean the club will be in on every big name on the market? Also no.

“But the Flyers are not in ‘asset-hoarding’ mode. And they’re not on the fence between buying and selling. The front office wants to improve this team, if possible.”

The Flyers also don’t have a ton of salary cap space - just over $2 million according to CapFriendly.com – so if they are to make a move at the deadline, it would more likely be for depth.

“Could I see the Flyers relinquishing a second-round pick and/or a solid mid-tier prospect for a good depth player? Yes. But I don’t expect them to outbid the real championship contenders for the most-coveted prizes available.”