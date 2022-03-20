The NHL's Mar. 21 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Edmonton Oilers

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports the Oilers are still searching for some help on the blue line as the deadline approaches and are "kicking tires" on Carson Soucy of the Seattle Kraken as well as Brett Kulak of the Montreal Canadiens.

Oilers still hunting for D help. Soucy, Kulak among those they’d be kicking tires on. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) March 20, 2022

Soucy, 27, has seven goals and seven assists with the expansion Kraken while Kulak, 28, has three goals and 10 assists over 56 games .

Seattle Kraken

The Kraken have been asking teams for a first-round draft pick for veteran defenceman Mark Giordano, but TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun speculates whether two second-round picks or a second-rounder and a prospect could get it done.

While Seattle has been asking for a first-round pick on Mark Giordano, I wonder if a pair of 2nd RD picks could get it done; or a 2nd RD pick and a prospect.

Neither Toronto nor St. Louis want to spend a 1st RD pick on a rental player if they can avoid it... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 20, 2022

LeBrun notes that neither the Toronto Maple Leafs or St. Louis Blues want to spend a first-round selection on a rental player.

The 38-year-old native of Toronto has six goals and 17 assists over 55 games for the expansion Kraken.

San Jose Sharks

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Sharks have been taking calls on defenceman Jacob Middleton, but will be more than happy to keep the 26-year-old in San Jose unless a team is willing to pay the right price.

Sharks could easily keep Jacob Middleton. They've been taking calls on him, but unless someone pays their price, he's a guy they value in their lineup and happy to stick with him. So will be interesting to see if a team pays up or not in the next 28 hours or so. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 20, 2022

Middleton has three goals and six assists over 44 games with the Sharks this season, his fourth in San Jose.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Travis Dermott's time with the Maple Leafs may be coming to an end as TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported Saturday night that there's a 'strong expectation" he will be moved before Monday's trade deadline.

Strong expectation that the #leafs will move Travis Dermott before Monday's trade deadline. He made some heartfelt comments to reporters in Nashville tonight, saying that he's been living the dream since getting drafted by his hometown team. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 20, 2022

After a loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, Dermott spoke to the media about the possibility of being traded and what his time with the Leafs has meant to him.

With deadline looming, Travis Dermott faces an uncertain future



"It was surreal being drafted by the Leafs, but you know how many guys play their entire career on the same team. It's always a possibility to get moved. You wish everything works out as well as it could ..." — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 20, 2022

Dermott: "I love this group ... even when then media is hard on us (smile) & we've lost a couple, the guys always lean on each other ... there is so much pressure from the outside & this group is sound in being able to deal with that ... going forward it's going to be exciting" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 20, 2022

Travis Dermott laughs when asked if it hurt to be scratched for outdoor game



"You know, that's probably a game you're looking forward to, but, I mean, not much to say other than that's hockey. Happy the young guys got to get in & experience that. I already had one outdoor game." — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 20, 2022

Dermott on competition for playing time: "That's what good teams are built on. They're built on competition ... You work hard every day. You expect a lot of things when you do put in the hours, but nothing's promised ... you focus on the process ... some days are hard" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 20, 2022

"It was surreal being drafted by the Leafs, but you know how many guys play their entire career on the same team," Dermott told reports. "It's always a possibility to get moved. You wish everything works out as well as it could."

The 25-year-old said it was a dream to be drafted by his hometown team in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

"It's a dream. I keep pinching myself even to this day, like, there's now way. I'm still dreaming from draft day, right? They didn't actually call my name. This was just a five-year-long dream. You really appreciate it."

In 251 games over five seasons with the Maple Leafs, Dermott has 12 goals and 40 assists.