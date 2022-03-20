1h ago
Countdown to TradeCentre: Oilers 'kicking tires' on defencemen Soucy, Kulak
The NHL's Mar. 21 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.
TSN.ca Staff
With future uncertain, emotional Dermott reflects on dream run with Leafs
Edmonton Oilers
TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports the Oilers are still searching for some help on the blue line as the deadline approaches and are "kicking tires" on Carson Soucy of the Seattle Kraken as well as Brett Kulak of the Montreal Canadiens.
Soucy, 27, has seven goals and seven assists with the expansion Kraken while Kulak, 28, has three goals and 10 assists over 56 games .
Seattle Kraken
The Kraken have been asking teams for a first-round draft pick for veteran defenceman Mark Giordano, but TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun speculates whether two second-round picks or a second-rounder and a prospect could get it done.
LeBrun notes that neither the Toronto Maple Leafs or St. Louis Blues want to spend a first-round selection on a rental player.
The 38-year-old native of Toronto has six goals and 17 assists over 55 games for the expansion Kraken.
San Jose Sharks
According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Sharks have been taking calls on defenceman Jacob Middleton, but will be more than happy to keep the 26-year-old in San Jose unless a team is willing to pay the right price.
Middleton has three goals and six assists over 44 games with the Sharks this season, his fourth in San Jose.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Travis Dermott's time with the Maple Leafs may be coming to an end as TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported Saturday night that there's a 'strong expectation" he will be moved before Monday's trade deadline.
After a loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, Dermott spoke to the media about the possibility of being traded and what his time with the Leafs has meant to him.
"It was surreal being drafted by the Leafs, but you know how many guys play their entire career on the same team," Dermott told reports. "It's always a possibility to get moved. You wish everything works out as well as it could."
The 25-year-old said it was a dream to be drafted by his hometown team in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
"It's a dream. I keep pinching myself even to this day, like, there's now way. I'm still dreaming from draft day, right? They didn't actually call my name. This was just a five-year-long dream. You really appreciate it."
In 251 games over five seasons with the Maple Leafs, Dermott has 12 goals and 40 assists.