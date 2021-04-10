The National Hockey League's Trade Deadline is on Monday, April 12 and teams will be making decisions on whether to buy or sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out the latest trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Contract talks

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, it's status quo with the Los Angeles Kings and forward Alex Iafallo. LeBrun notes that the Kings hope to sign Iafallo, who is a pending unrestricted free agent, but if they can't, a trade is possible.

Status quo on the Alex Iafallo/Kings front. I suspect tomorrow will be an important day on that matter. Kings hope to sign the pending UFA. But obviously if they can't do that, trade is possible. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 10, 2021

Iafallo has 10 goals and 24 points in 38 games this season. He signed with the Kings as a college free agent on April 19, 2017. The 27-year-old is making $2.425 million this season.

In 265 career NHL games, the Eden, N.Y. native has 51 goals and 125 points.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger also says the Kings are in the same situation with Andreas Athanasiou, who is also a pending unrestricted free agent.

Similar situation with Athanasiou. Offer made. Ongoing negotiations. https://t.co/9RZT6bwI7g — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 10, 2021

The 26-year-old has eight goals and 15 points in 31 games in 2020-21. He is on a one-year, $1.2 million contract.

A fourth-round pick (110th overall) by the Detroit Red Wings at the 2012 NHL Draft, the Woodbridge, ON. native has suited up for the Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers and Kings.

Athanasiou has 92 goals and 171 points in 334 career NHL games.