The National Hockey League's Trade Deadline is on Monday, Feb. 24, and teams will be making decisions on whether to buy or sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out the latest trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

No Shortage of Suitors

Ottawa Senators forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau has already equaled his career-high in goals this season and is on pace to shatter his career-best point mark too. With the 27-year-old scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency in July, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports there's no shortage of interest in the centre around the league.

Pageau has 19 goals and 30 points through 42 games this season and Garrioch cites league executives who suggested that close to every team in the playoff hunt will have interest in acquiring him. He points to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames, Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche as teams who could be in pursuit.

Garrioch, however, adds that it's not a foregone conclusion Pageau will be moved by Feb. 24. He reports the Senators are expected to hold contract talks with Pageau before making a decision on whether or not to move him.

Pageau, a fourth-round pick of the Senators in 2011, carries a $3.1 million cap hit as he plays out the final season of a three-year, $9.3 million contract signed with the Senators in 2017.

In addition to Pageau, Senators players Mikkel Boedker, Vladislav Namestnikov, Tyler Ennis, Scott Sabourin, Mark Borowiecki, Cody Goloubef and goaltender Craig Anderson are all scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency this summer.

Not Coming North?

It appears all seven Canadian teams can take Chris Kreider off their wish list.

With number business settled, Kovalchuk ready to give all he can to help Habs

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports that his 11-team no-trade list "pretty much ensures that Chris Kreider won’t be going to Canada."

Brooks notes that Kreider not being available to the Montreal Canadiens was a factor in Montreal electing to sign veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk last week.

Kreider, a pending unrestricted free agent, carries a $4.625 million cap hit this season, the final of a four-year deal signed with the Rangers in 2016. He has 12 goals and 26 points in 41 games this season with the Rangers, who currently sit seven points back of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.



Looking For Help?

Scott Powers of The Athletic cites a league source who said the Chicago Blackhawks have been looking for defensive depth since early in the season but have been unable to acquire help.

According to Powers, the Blackhawks have been unwilling to give up prospects that potential trade partners have asked for.

“Teams with defenceman depth are using it or are unwilling to move it for even money," the source told Powers. "It’s the toughest thing to buy right now.”

The Blackhawks, however, suddenly have more than $10 million in cap space with Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan both on long-term injured reserve with season-ending injuries. Powers ,though, expects that Chicago will likely only pursue rentals since of their current defencemen only Slater Koekkoek and Erik Gustafsson are playing on expiring contracts.

The Blackhawks improved to 19-18-6 with their 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, but remain five points back of the Calgary Flames for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.