Countdown to TradeCentre: Penguins looking to add help up front?

Follow the latest trade rumours and speculation leading up to the Feb. 24 trade deadline with TSN.ca's Countdown to TradeCentre.

Needing a forward in Pittsburgh?

TSN Hockey Insider and Athletic columnist Pierre LeBrun notes Pittsburgh Penguins general manger Jim Rutherford could be in the market for a forward ahead of the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

With Jake Guentzel sidelined for at least the rest of the regular season after undergoing shoulder surgery last month, LeBrun wonders if the Pens would be interested in picking up the phone to call the Montreal Canadiens to see the availability of a player like Tomas Tatar or possibly Tyler Toffoli from the Los Angeles Kings. Pittsburgh also showed interested in Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker in the summer and LeBrun says it wouldn’t surprise him if they attempted to acquire Zucker once again.

Zucker, 28, has 14 goals and 14 assists over 40 games this season with the Wild while Tatar, 29, has 17 goals and 26 assists over 50 games with the Habs.

LeBrun adds that the Penguins might also try to find a new home for forward Alex Galchenyuk, who has scored just five times with 11 assists over 41 games this season, his first in Pittsburgh. LeBrun says the Pens might be able to pick up a bottom-six forward or a draft pick in a deal with the 25-year-old Galchenyuk.

Help on defence?

Star defenceman Dougie Hamilton is out indefinitely after suffering a fractured fibula earlier this month, meaning the Carolina Hurricanes might attempt to shore up their blue line with a trade.

LeBrun believes the Canes have already reached out to the San Jose Sharks regarding the availability of pending unrestricted free agent Brenden Dillon and could possibly be interested in Alec Martinez from the Los Angeles Kings.

Additionally, if and when the Chicago Blackhawks make goalie Robin Lehner available, the Hurricanes will likely pick up the phone to inquire.

Lines are open

The Buffalo Sabres will explore the possibility adding some scoring and would be willing to listen to offers for defencemen Rasmus Ristolainen or Zach Bogosian to make that happen, according to LeBrun.

LeBrun notes that Rasmus Dahlin or Henri Jokiharju would be the only blueliners not available via a trade.

The 25-year-old Ristolainen has five goals and 18 assists over 49 games with the Sabres in 2019-20, his seventh year with the franchise. Bogosian, 29, has one goal and four assists over 18 games this season.

The Sabres currently sit fifth in the Atlantic Division and Wild Card standings with 51 points.