Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier told reporters after the team's 8-5 series-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins he played with a torn MCL throughout the series.

Couturier played with torn MCL. Said it won’t need surgery but in regular season would have been four week recovery. — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) April 22, 2018

Couturier finished with a hat trick and two assists in the Flyers' loss Sunday and had five goals and four assists in five games in the playoffs. The 25-year-old missed Game 4 of the series with what was being called a lower-body injury at the time.

That three-goal, five-point effort by Sean Couturier today was one for the ages. Fact he did it on an MCL injury that would normally keep him out four weeks, absolutely incredible. PHI loss shouldn’t diminish magnitude of the accomplishment. Add it to Stanley Cup playoff lore. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 22, 2018

Couturier added the injury won't need surgery, according to reports.