16h ago
Couturier says he played with torn MCL
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Penguins 8, Flyers 5
Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier told reporters after the team's 8-5 series-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins he played with a torn MCL throughout the series.
Couturier finished with a hat trick and two assists in the Flyers' loss Sunday and had five goals and four assists in five games in the playoffs. The 25-year-old missed Game 4 of the series with what was being called a lower-body injury at the time.
Couturier added the injury won't need surgery, according to reports.