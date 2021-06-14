Thanks to Major League Baseball’s new enforcement rules on Spider Tack and other foreign substances being used by pitchers, there is potential for the entire fantasy landscape to shift.

It appears the new rules have been effective.

Since June 3, the average spin rate for fastballs has decreased across the league. Prior to the change, MLB pitchers averaged 2,312 RPM of spin. Since MLB’s announcement, spin rate has dropped to 2,291 RPM.

One starter who this has not affected is New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. His spin rate has actually increased since the change, and his 0.56 ERA through 10 starts is the lowest since earned runs became a statistic.

He has also reached 100 strikeouts faster than any player since the mound was moved in 1893. To put it mildly, deGrom is in a league of his own.

Managers without deGrom, or those looking for a replacement as he deals with flexor tendinitis, can consider these players rostered in fewer than 50 per cent of ESPN leagues.

Hitters

Odubel Herrera, OF, Philadelphia Phillies (22.7 per cent rostered)

Herrera missed the entire 2020 season after he was suspended 85 games for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

The 29-year-old has returned to the Phillies’ major-league roster and is on pace for his best season since 2017. Through 41 games, Herrera is slashing .278/.344/.444 with four home runs and four stolen bases.

Herrera has been particularly hot over the past two weeks, hitting .333 with two home runs, four doubles, and a triple in 10 games over that span. The Venezuelan is hitting the ball harder than ever, averaging a 90 MPH exit velocity, a full two MPH faster than his 2019 mark.

Herrera has also been moved to the leadoff spot in the Phillies’ lineup, in front of Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins. If he can maintain his career-low strikeout rate, Herrera will be a solid third outfielder for fantasy managers, providing decent power, speed and a .280 batting average.

Eric Haase, C, Detroit Tigers (23.3 per cent rostered)

Haase has been on an incredible hot streak since the calendar turned to June. Over eight games (37 plate appearances) this month, the Tigers’ catcher has six home runs, nine RBI, and is slugging a ridiculous .879.

Haase’s batting average currently sits at .247 but will likely fall as the season wears on, as his 34.5 per cent strikeout rate ranks as the fourth worst among all qualified batters. However, his power should stick around as he has a hard-hit rate of 59.2 per cent and a 20 per cent barrel rate.

As long as Haase continues to make such hard contact, he will have fantasy value. Any managers holding onto a fringe catching option should ride Haase’s hot streak until he cools off.

Luis Urias, 3B, 2B SS, Milwaukee Brewers (13.4 per cent rostered)

Urias was once a prized prospect in the San Diego Padres system but was shipped to Milwaukee after he failed to put his tools together at the major-league level.

Like Willy Adames, the change of scenery seems to be doing Urias some good, as he is quietly having the best season of his young career.

In just 59 games, the 24-year-old had already surpassed his career home run total with a career-high slugging percentage and OPS. The addition of Adames to the Brewers lineup seems to have invigorated Urias. Since the former Tampa Bay Ray was acquired on May 21, Urias has slashed .262/.348/.475 with three home runs.

The Brewers’ offence has struggled this season, sitting 22nd in runs scored and 29th in team batting average, so his run production might keep him from truly breaking out. However, his multi-position eligibility and spot atop the lineup makes him an intriguing option if the Brewers lineup can stay healthy.

Other Options: Dylan Moore, OF/2B, Seattle Mariners (42.2 per cent rostered), Amed Rosario, SS/OF, Cleveland (41.9 per cent rostered), Jonathan India, 3B/2B, Cincinnati Reds (33.4 per cent rostered)

Pitchers

Alex Cobb, SP, Los Angeles Angels (23.3 per cent rostered)

After three difficult, injury-filled seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, Cobb signed with the Angels and is looking more like the pitcher that posted back-to-back sub 3.00 ERA seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013-14.

Cobb has boosted his strikeout rate to a career-high 29 per cent, increased his ground ball rate and decreased his fly ball rate. As a result, Cobb has significantly improved on his Achilles’ heel over the past three seasons, the long ball.

Over eight starts this season, Cobb is allowing just .045 home runs per nine innings, the best mark of his career and the first time he has been under one homer per nine since 2014. The 33-year-old is also getting batters to chase pitches outside the zone at an elite level and should continue to rack up the strikeouts.

Cobb has had a rough time over his past two starts, allowing 10 earned runs over 10 innings. However, all of his improvements are reflected in his FIP (2.53) and xFIP (2.66) which indicate his overall numbers should improve as the season wears on.

Lucas Sims, RP, Cincinnati Reds (26.3 per cent rostered)

Once again, it appears that Sims is the reliever to roster in the Reds’ bullpen. Over his past seven appearances, the flamethrower has earned five saves, while allowing just one earned run.

Sims’ Statcast page is still eye popping and his underlying metrics are elite outside of his walk rate. However, he has improved his control as the season has worn on lowering his walks from 17.5 per cent in April, to 12.2 per cent in May, all the way down to 4.8 per cent in June.

Fellow Reds’ reliever Tejay Antone was placed on the injured list on Friday, leaving Sims as the sole ninth-inning option for the next week.

His 5.01 ERA is unsightly, but Sims has the arsenal and now has been given the opportunity to be a very valuable reliever moving forward.

Tucker Davidson, SP, Atlanta Braves (19.6 per cent rostered)

The Braves’ rookie has found success since being inserted into the rotation for the injured Huascar Ynoa. In three starts with the big club, Davidson has allowed just three runs over 17.2 innings, including 11.2 shutout innings over his past two starts against the New York Mets and Washington Nationals.

The 25-year-old has held opponents to a .159 batting average and has generated a swinging-strike rate of 12.8 per cent, which would rank in the top 25 among qualified starters, ahead of Chicago White Sox ace Lance Lynn and Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler.

Davidson’s ERA will rise as his .188 BABIP normalizes, however, he has performed well enough to deserve a spot at the end of fantasy rotations. His next start will come against a tough Red Sox offence, so managers might want to wait before inserting him into their lineups.

Other Options: Austin Gomber, RP/SP, Colorado Rockies (44.9 per cent rostered), Tarik Skubal, SP, Detroit Tigers (31.1 per cent rostered), Patrick Sandoval, SP, Los Angeles Angels (12.1 per cent rostered)