The 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline could go down as the best ever.

Prior to deadline day, stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo were moved to new teams.

Deadline day wasn’t any slower as Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Jose Berrios, Craig Kimbrel and many more were also traded.

Overall, 32 trades involving more than 80 players were finalized on trade deadline day and the day prior.

The Chicago Cubs' fire sale paid immediate dividends for the buyers, as Bryant (San Francisco Giants), Rizzo (New York Yankees) and Baez (Chicago White Sox) all hit homers in their debuts with their new teams. Former Cubs closer Kimbrel has also posted two perfect outings with the White Sox.

Berrios was no slouch in his Toronto Blue Jays debut, tossing six shutout innings against the Kansas City Royals for the victory to complete a series sweep Sunday.

With MLB’s trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, fantasy league deadlines are fast approaching and managers need to decide who they want on their team for the home stretch.

Below are five players rostered in fewer than 50 per cent of ESPN leagues, who can help managers as they prepare for the fantasy playoffs.



Hitters



Cesar Hernandez, 2B, Chicago White Sox (45.9 per cent rostered)

The veteran middle infielder was traded from Cleveland to the White Sox at the trade deadline and could be one of the biggest beneficiaries from a change of scenery.

Hernandez has already reached a career-high in home runs this season, smacking 18 in just 98 games. A move to Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago should increase his power numbers as, according to Statcast, his new home field is the fifth-most home-run friendly park in the league.

The 31-year-old also is moving to a much better offence. The White Sox have scored 521 runs this season, sixth most in the league, while Cleveland sits in 21st with 440 runs. If Hernandez continues to bat second in the lineup, which he has in his first two games, he should score plenty of runs in front of an elite lineup that has gone without Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert for most of the season.



Daulton Varsho, C/OF, Arizona Diamondbacks (37.1 per cent rostered)



Varsho was considered one of the Diamondbacks’ best prospects entering the 2020 season, but he struggled in his first taste of major-league action, taking away some of his prospect shine.

Something has clicked for the 25-year-old over the last two weeks, as he’s slashed .400/.486/.900 with four home runs, nine RBI, and 11 runs in nine games.

If Varsho is able to hit at a league-average level, his fantasy value will skyrocket, as he is one of the few catchers who can contribute stolen bases. In 2018-19, Varsho stole 40 bases in 188 games between two minor-league levels.

He also splits his playing time between catcher and centre field, which should get him in the lineup every day, giving Varsho another advantage over other catchers.



Lorenzo Cain, OF, Milwaukee Brewers (21.0 per cent rostered)



Cain hasn’t been on the field much this season, thanks to various injuries that have limited the veteran to just 36 games.

The 35-year-old has been making up for lost time since returning last Tuesday. In five games back in the lineup, Cain has racked up eight hits (.438 batting average), six RBI, five runs scored and one stolen base.

The Brewers' offence has been one of the best in the league over the past two months, and Cain should contribute plenty of runs and RBI as long as he stays healthy.

Other Options: Abraham Toro, 3B, Seattle Mariners (16.8 per cent rostered), Kyle Farmer, 2B/3B/SS, Cincinnati Reds (31.2 per cent rostered), Rowdy Tellez, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers (13.6 per cent rostered)



Pitchers



Kyle Muller, SP, Atlanta Braves (19.6 per cent rostered)

Muller has found himself as a part of the Braves’ rotation following multiple injuries and has made a strong case to remain once Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa return.

In seven appearances (six starts) since being called up, the rookie has posted a 2-3 record with a sterling 2.43 ERA. Muller’s biggest strength is his strikeout ability, holding a strong K-rate of 27 per cent and a CSW (called strikes plus whiffs) of 30 per cent. Although it’s a small sample size, both metrics would place Muller 21st among all qualified starters in both categories.

The 23-year-old has allowed just three runs over his past three starts, including games against the powerful offences of the San Diego Padres and Brewers.

Muller does struggle with his control at times, as he has walked 4.55 batters per nine innings (12.3 per cent walk rate) in the majors. This has resulted in elevated pitch counts which have limited how deep he can pitch into games.

Managers in quality-start leagues might want to pass on Muller until he can successfully complete six innings, something he has yet to do. However, any manager in need of a strikeout boost should feel confident adding the talented rookie.



Tylor Megill, SP/RP, New York Mets (44.0 per cent rostered)

Megill is another impressive rookie making waves. Over seven starts, the 26-year-old has an impressive 2.04 ERA and is striking out more than one batter per inning.

Over his past five starts, Megill has allowed just three earned runs over 26.0 innings while striking out 27. Megill did have issues going deep into games. However, he has managed to complete six innings in two of his past three starts.

Megill carries similar upside to Muller (27 per cent K-rate, 26 per cent CSW) but comes without the control issues, as he’s walking just 7.6 per cent of the batters he has faced.

Both young arms carry plenty of potential to help managers heading into the fantasy playoffs.

Other Starters: Patrick Sandoval, SP, Los Angeles Angels (48.0 per cent rostered), Logan Webb, SP, San Francisco Giants (34.2 per cent rostered)



Closer Carousel



With all the movement happening at the trade deadline, several teams have new closers. Instead of featuring just one, below is a list of all teams that traded a closer at the deadline and who could inherit the ninth inning over the final months of the season.



Arizona Diamondbacks: Tyler Clippard (2.9 per cent rostered)

Chicago Cubs: Codi Heuer (1.5 per cent rostered), Rex Brothers (1.3 per cent rostered)

Miami Marlins: Anthony Bender (5.3 per cent rostered), Dylan Floro (3.7 per cent rostered)

Minnesota Twins: Alex Colome (29.7 per cent rostered), Tyler Duffey (2.3 per cent rostered)

Philadelphia Phillies: Ian Kennedy* (58.7 per cent rostered)

*Kennedy breaks the 50 per cent and below rule, but he was brought in to stabilize the poor Phillies bullpen and should see plenty of ninth-inning opportunities with his new club. Ranger Suarez takes a value hit following the trade. He should be added immediately if available.

Pittsburgh Pirates: David Bednar (7.4 per cent rostered), Chris Stratton (0.6 per cent rostered)

Tampa Bay Rays: Matt Wisler (1.5 per cent rostered), Andrew Kittredge (18.9 per cent rostered)

Texas Rangers: Spencer Patton (0.8 per cent rostered)

Washington Nationals: Kyle Finnegan (12.7 per cent rostered)