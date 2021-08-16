Week 19 in Major League Baseball culminated with a historic pitching feat.

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Tyler Gilbert became the first pitcher in 68 years to throw a no-hitter in his major-league debut.

Only two other players in MLB history have thrown a no-hitter in their first starts: Theodore Breitenstein with the St. Louis Browns in 1891, Bumpus Jones with the Cincinnati Reds in 1892 and Bobo Holloman for the St. Louis Browns in 1953.

The no-hitter was the eighth of the MLB season, matching the mark set in 1884.

Gilbert is available in most leagues for those who want to take a chance on a repeat performance. Here are six other players who can contribute down the stretch that are rostered in fewer than 50 per cent of ESPN leagues:



Hitters



Miguel Rojas, SS, Miami Marlins (27.8 per cent rostered)

Rojas does not possess elite power or speed, but the Marlins’ middle infielder has made himself a priority waiver add, thanks to his productive August.

Over his past 12 games, the 32-year-old has hit .356 with 11 runs scored and two stolen bases, giving him 11 on the season. Rojas has been especially hot over the past week, collecting multiple hits in four of his past six games.

The veteran finished last season with a .304 batting average, so Rojas does have a history of maintaining a very solid batting average over a larger sample size.

Any managers needing help at second base or shortstop can look to Rojas for a quick boost in runs and ratios with the occasional steal.



Myles Straw, OF, Cleveland (36.3 per cent rostered)



Straw has caught fire since being traded to Cleveland from the Houston Astros. In 15 games with his new club, the outfielder is slashing .305/.369/.441 with 11 runs scored and three stolen bases.

The most important change for Straw has been his position in the batting lineup. With the Astros, he spent most of his games batting eighth. With Cleveland, the speedster has been in the leadoff spot for all but two of his games.

The move to a worse offence has not hurt Straw, as his premium lineup spot in front of Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes has made him even more productive as a top-of-the-lineup asset.

Straw might not be able to continue batting .300 but he should be a solid source of runs, and a great source of stolen bases.



Lewis Brinson, OF, Miami Marlins (32.3 per cent rostered)



The former top prospect has had trouble adjusting to the major leagues in his brief career, as he has bounced between Triple-A and Miami for the past four seasons.

Brinson seems to have turned a corner in his latest stint with the Marlins and is showing why he was a highly touted prospect. Since being recalled on July 19, the 27-year-old is slashing .329/.390/.657 with five home runs, 20 RBI, and 15 runs scored in 18 starts.

In his latest stint, Brinson has lowered his strikeout rate by four per cent compared to the first half of this season. He is also making better contact with the ball, hitting more line drives and fewer ground balls.

Brinson’s hard-contact rate for the second half of the season sits at a ridiculous 48 per cent, nearly 20 per cent better than the first half of the season. That number is not sustainable, but it does hint that Brinson may finally be adjusting to major-league pitching.

Other Options: Amed Rosario, SS/OF, Cleveland (45.3 per cent rostered), Travis d’Arnaud, C, Atlanta Braves (40.8 per cent rostered), Luis Urias, SS, Milwaukee Brewers (39.6 per cent rostered)



Pitchers



Vladimir Gutierrez, SP, Cincinnati Reds (34.6 per cent rostered)

The Reds rookie has been a solid contributor since being added to the rotation at the end of May, and has only improved as the season has progressed.

Over his past four starts, Gutierrez is 4-0 with a 1.78 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 25.1 innings. In 14 starts this season, the 25-year-old has allowed more than three runs in a start just three times.

If you remove his two starts against the powerhouse San Diego Padres, Gutierrez has a 3.08 ERA over his other 12 starts, nearly a full run lower than his 3.95 season ERA. He’s shown that he can keep lineups off balance with his repertoire and should rack up plenty of wins with the Reds’ offence behind him.



Madison Bumgarner, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks (46.8 per cent rostered)

Bumgarner has come alive and looked like his old self since returning from shoulder inflammation. In six starts since coming off the injured list, the four-time all-star has a 2.09 ERA over 38.2 innings to go along with 26 strikeouts.

The veteran’s BABIP is down from a .290 mark pre-injury to .259 post-injury, indicating there might be some regression coming. However, Bumgarner’s second-half FIP sits at 3.65, which is still a useful number for managers looking for pitching help.

With the Diamondbacks’ below-average offence behind him, Bumgarner could struggle to earn wins against upper-echelon competition. However, if he’s able to keep the ball in the yard, which has been a problem for him with the DBacks, his ratios should remain useful.



Alex Colome, RP, Minnesota Twins (46.9 per cent rostered)

After a rough start to the season, Colome is back as the Twins’ closer. He has earned a save in five of his past six appearances and has not allowed a run since July 26.

As long as he is getting the majority of the save chances, Colome should be rostered in every league. The situation may become a little murkier when fellow reliever Taylor Rogers gets healthy but, for now, Colome has a firm grasp on the job and should continue racking up the saves.

Other Options: Triston McKenzie, SP, Cleveland (46.6 per cent rostered), Huascar Ynoa, SP, Atlanta Braves (40.5 per cent rostered), Mychal Givens, RP, Cincinnati Reds (10.2 per cent rostered)​