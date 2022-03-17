ORONTO (March 17, 2022) – As the hockey world’s go-to source for NHL Trade Deadline news and analysis, TSN provides comprehensive coverage of every deal with TRADECENTRE, Monday, March 21 beginning at 8 a.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. Host James Duthie is joined by TSN’s all-star team of Hockey Insiders and experts to provide breaking trade updates, thorough analysis, and TRADECENTRE news throughout the day.

Covering deadline day from all angles, TRADECENTRE also features a multitude of interviews with players, GMs, and coaches, with news and content available on TSN’s official social media platforms. TSN’s comprehensive TRADECENTRE coverage airs on ESPN+ from 8 a.m. – 12 noon ET in the United States.

TSN’s all-star TRADECENTRE broadcast team includes:

Host: James Duthie

Trade Breakers: Gord Miller, Bob McKenzie, Darren Dreger, Pierre LeBrun, and Chris Johnston

Instant Analysis Panel: Ray Ferraro, Jeff O’Neill, Dave Poulin, and Cheryl Pounder

At Large: Craig Button and Mike Johnson

Deadline Panel: Gino Reda, Jamie McLennan, Martin Biron, and Kevin Weekes

Viewpoint Panel: Bryan Hayes, Carlo Colaiacovo, Hailey Salvian

Trade Bait: Lindsay Hamilton

Special Contributors: Michael Farber, Glenn Schiiler, Bruce Garrioch, Emily Kaplan, and Mike Kelly

SPORTSCENTRE Updates: Jennifer Hedger

SPORTSCENTRE Bureau Reporters: Claire Hanna, Farhan Lalji, John Lu, Mark Masters, Sara Orlesky, Ryan Rishaug, and Salim Valji

Additionally, TSN’s BarDown delivers TRADEDOWN, a unique nine-hour YouTube broadcast led by BarDown’s fan-favourite personalities, including Luca Celebre, Corwin McCallum, Jesse Pollock, Marissa Roberto, and Daniel Zakrzewski. TRADEDOWN features the BarDown team’s live reactions to trades throughout the day; frequent check-ins with TSN’s official TRADECENTRE broadcast; rankings of the trade deadline performances of every NHL team, and much more. Hockey fans can set a reminder notification for TRADEDOWN by visiting TSN’s official YouTube channel.

In addition to live streaming access to the TRADECENTRE television broadcast, as well as breaking news and analysis across TSN Radio stations throughout the day, TSN digital platforms are the ultimate destination for breaking trade news and expert analysis, featuring the following highlights:

The Trade Tracker feature, delivering real-time updates on every trade as they happen

TSN’s Trade Bait list, featuring complete stats, cap hits, and key information on players who could be on the move

Hockey fans can stay up-to-date via the day-long running blog on TSN.ca updated with the latest developments from our Hockey Insiders and social media

TSN’s official social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, keep fans in the know throughout the day. Fans can follow along with all the biggest deals and join the conversation with other hockey fans using #TradeCentre

Golf Town signs on as the Trade Breakers sponsor of TSN’s 2022 TRADECENTRE broadcast