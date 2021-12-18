SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The COVID-19 surge continues to wreak havoc with the American Hockey League schedule.

The Manitoba Moose game Saturday night at Iowa has been rescheduled to Jan. 19 due to league COVID-19 protocols and related travel concerns.

In addition, Manitoba's games next Tuesday and Wednesday at Texas have been postponed. Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

And the Laval Rocket's game at Syracuse scheduled for Saturday evening has been postponed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.