The Arizona Coyotes have acquired AHL forward Giovanni Fiore from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for AHL defenceman Trevor Murphy.

The 22-year-old Fiore has six goals and five assists over 23 games with the San Diego Gulls this season. The Quebec native has one game of NHL experience.

Murphy, 23, has five goals and eight assists over 27 games with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2018-19. The Windsor native netted one goal and added two assists over eight games with the Coyotes last season.