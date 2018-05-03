The Arizona Coyotes have acquired centre Marcus Kruger and a 2018 third-round draft pick from the Carolina Hurricanes for forward Jordan Martinook and a 2018 fourth-round draft pick.

The 27-year-old Kruger appeared in 48 games with the Hurricanes this past season, scoring one goal and five assists over 48 games. He added four goals and four assists in the American Hockey League.

The former fifth-round selection of the Chicago Blackhawks (2009) has 34 goals and 77 assists over 446 career games. The Swede will make just over $3 million in 2018-19 and will be a free agent at season's end.

Martinook, 25, scored six goals and added nine assists over 81 games with the Coyotes this past season, his fourth with the club.

Arizona selected the Canadian in the second round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Martinook will make $1.8 million during the 2018-19 campaign and will also be a free agent at the end of the season.