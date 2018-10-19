Arizona Coyotes forward Christian Dvorak is out indefinitely after undergoing successful surgery for a torn pectoral muscle Friday in Phoenix, team president and general manager John Chayka announced.

Dvorak suffered the injury last week during a rehab skate for an unrelated muscle injury.

"Christian was making good progress when he injured his pectoral muscle during practice," said Chayka in a news release. "It's unfortunate and unlucky, but the surgery went well today and we expect him to make a full recovery."

He has scored 15 goals in each of the last two seasons but has not seen any action yet this year.

The Coyotes (2-4-0) will be back in action Friday night in Winnipeg against the Jets (4-2-1).