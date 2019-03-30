The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Nick Schmaltz to a seven-year, $40.95 million contract extension that will take him through the 2025-26 season.

"Nick is a highly skilled, creative, young center with extremely high upside," General Manager John Chayka said in a release. "Getting Nick signed to a long-term extension is another positive step towards building a sustainable contender here in the Valley. Ownership continues to commit the resources necessary to solidify our core group of players for years to come."

Schmaltz has scored five goals and added nine assists in 17 games this season with the Coyotes. He was acquired in a November 25 trade with the Chicago Blackhawks for Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini.

Prior to being dealt this season, he skated in 23 games with the Blackhawks and had two goals and nine assists.

The Madison, Wisconsin native was selected 20th overall in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Blackhawks and made his NHL debut with the team during the 2016-17 season.