Arizona Coyotes centre Nick Schmaltz will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Tuesday.

Schmaltz was previously placed on injured reserve last week with a lower-body injury and was not given a timeline for return.

The Coyotes acquired the 22-year-old in November for Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini and he posted five goals and 14 points in 17 games upon joining the team. Schmaltz had two goals and 11 points in 23 games with the Blackhawks prior to the trade.

The Coyotes were already expected to be without starting goaltender Antti Raanta for the remainder of the season after he underwent surgery on a lower-body injury in December.

Schmaltz, the 20th overall pick in the 2014 draft, Schmaltz has 29 goals and 62 assists in 162 career NHL games.

The Coyotes (18-21-3) sit six points back of the Minnesota Wild for the final wild-card spot.