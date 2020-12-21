The Arizona Coyotes have signed free agent forward Drake Caggiula to a one-year, one-way contract, general manager Bill Armstrong announced on Monday.

The deal is worth $700k, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre Lebrun.

Caggiula, 26, scored nine goals and registered 15 points in 40 games last season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

"We are very pleased to add Drake to our roster," said Armstrong. "He is a hard-working, versatile forward and a strong skater. He will add depth to our forward group."

The native of Pickering, Ont., has totalled 41 goals and 76 points in 222 career NHL games with the Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers.