OTTAWA — Malcolm Shaw scored in the 81st minute to lift Atlético Ottawa to a 1-0 win over HFX Wanderers on Saturday in the Canadian Premier League.

Atlético earned it second straight win to move to the top of the CPL table with a 2-0-0 record.

The Wanderers (1-0-1) lost more than the match.

Reigning league MVP Joao Morelli was taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering an apparent knee injury.

The severity of the injury isn’t known yet, but for a team that is already dealing with an injury to Akeem Garcia.

---

FORGE FC 2 CAVALRY FC 2

HAMILTON, Ont. -- David Choinière scored in the 90th minute to even up Forge FC's (0-1-1) match with Cavalry FC (0-1-1). The final-minute goal earned the Forge a draw right as it appeared they were destined to begin their season with two straight losses.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2022.