Craig Anderson is returning for a 20th NHL season.

The Buffalo Sabres re-signed Anderson, 41, on Thursday to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

Andy’s back!



We have signed goaltender Craig Anderson to a one-year contract with a base salary of $1.5 million.



Details: https://t.co/DYQQR4wFEO pic.twitter.com/X8L5pkfOgo — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 30, 2022

Anderson posted a 17-12-2 with an .897 save percentage in 31 starts with the Sabres this past season. He joined the team last summer on a one-year, $750,000 contract.

"He gave us a chance to win when he was in the net," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams told WGR 550 earlier this week.

"He played well, and he also gave our team confidence. When you look at our young D corps, just that kind of mentorship that he showed I think really went a long way for some of our defensemen."

First drafted by the Calgary Flames in the third round of the 1999 NHL Draft, Anderson has a career record of 308-264-71 in 683 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals and Sabres.

More details to follow.