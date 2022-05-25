St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube spoke out Wednesday about racist threats made to Nazem Kadri over the weekend, saying it wasn’t acceptable that the Colorado Avalanche forward was subject to such abuse.

“I’m not on social media. I was aware of a threat made to Nazem, not the racist stuff. In no way is it acceptable by the St. Louis Blues or anybody else for him to have to go through that,” Berube told reporters in his game day availability. “Being a Native American myself, I’ve heard it all, I’ve been around it.

“It’s not a good thing. So, I just wanted to get that out there that there’s no room for it anywhere.”

Game 4 between both teams on Monday was played with a heightened police presence, two days after Kadri was the target of death threats and racist social media posts following a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series.

Kadri, who is of Lebanese descent, scored a hat trick - including the game-winner - in a 6-3 victory over the Blues for a 3-1 series lead. He was booed while taking his first shift just over a minute into the game, as well as each time he touched the puck.

The Avalanche acknowledged being aware of the threats made against Kadri and said the team was working with local law enforcement to investigate.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly added that the league was in touch with St. Louis Police who were employing enhanced security procedures at both the arena and Avalanche hotel.