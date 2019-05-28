St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube said that defenceman Vince Dunn has a chance to return for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

He was on the ice for the Blues' optional skate Tuesday. Berube said Monday that Dunn was "pretty close" to returning.

Dunn missed Game 1 of the Cup Final and has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference Final after taking a puck to the face off a shot from San Jose's Brenden Dillon.

Dunn has two goals and five assists in 16 playoffs game so far this spring. He had 12 goals and 35 points in 78 contests during the regular season.

The Blues fell to the Boston Bruins 4-2 in the opener Monday night. Game 2 will go Wednesday night from TD Garden in Boston.