1h ago
Craig's List: Lafreniere No. 1, but watch for Byfield and Askarov
While Alexis Lafreniere is the top prospect in Craig Button's November ranking, TSN's Director of Scouting also makes the case for Quinton Byfield and Yaroslav Askarov to be called out first at next June's NHL Draft.
TSN.ca Staff
Craig's List: Several players deserve consideration to go first overall
While Alexis Lafreniere is the top prospect in Craig Button's November ranking released on Monday, TSN's Director of Scouting could also envision Quinton Byfield's name called out first at next June's NHL Draft.
"I can't imagine a scenario where if a team picking No. 1, that needs a centre, would not pick Byfield," he explains.
The 17-year-old from the OHL's Sudbury Wolves is fourth in league scoring with 17 goals and 46 points in 26 games.
"Six-foot-four centres are coveted and teams usually lean towards that," said Button. "But you also can't underestimate the skill and talent of Lafreniere."
Both players lead off a deep pool of Canadian draft talent in Button's ranking, with six of the Top 10 and 12 of the Top 20 from Canada.
"The difference makers, position wise in the Top 10 are Byfield, (Erie Otters defenceman) Jamie Drysdale and (Kamloops Blazers centre) Connor Zary," said Button. "Based on centre, goalie and defence - right defence in Drysdale’s case."
The biggest jump within the Top 20 goes to Zary (up eight spots to No. 10), who has 17 goals and 36 points in 23 WHL games this season. "Zary plays the game in every single fashion, explained Button. "A complete centreman."
Could a goaltender challenge for the top spot and go first overall for the first time since Marc-Andre Fleury went No. 1 in 2003? According to Button, fourth-ranked Yaroslav Askarov could potentially be that player.
"He deserves every consideration at No. 1," he said. "He's the best goalie I've seen entering the draft since Carey Price."
With the World Junior Hockey Championship just a month away, other players to watch include wingers Lucas Raymond (No. 6) and Alexander Holtz (No. 9) of Sweden and German forwards Tim Stutzle (No. 7) and Lukas Reichel (No. 27).
Check out Craig Button's full 62-player ranking below:
Craig's List - November Ranking
|RK
|Player
|Team
|POS
|HT
|WT
|GP
|G
|P
|1
|Alexis Lafreniere
|Rimouski (QMJHL)
|LW
|6'1
|192
|25
|15
|54
|2
|Quinton Byfield
|Sudbury (OHL)
|C
|6'4 ¼
|215
|26
|17
|46
|3
|Cole Perfetti
|Saginaw (OHL)
|C/LW
|5'10 ¼
|177
|23
|10
|37
|4
|Yaroslav Askarov
|St. Petersburg (MHL)
|G
|6'3
|176
|13
|2.17
|.928
|5
|Hendrix Lapierre
|Chicoutimi (QMJHL)
|C
|5'11 ½
|179
|19
|2
|17
|6
|Lucas Raymond
|Frölunda (SHL)
|RW
|5'11
|170
|15
|3
|5
|7
|Tim Stutzle
|Mannheim (DEL)
|LW
|5'10 ½
|170
|21
|4
|19
|8
|Jamie Drysdale
|Erie (OHL)
|D
|5'11
|172
|25
|5
|27
|9
|Alexander Holtz
|Djurgårdens (SHL)
|LW
|5'11 ½
|192
|19
|5
|7
|10
|Connor Zary
|Kamloops (WHL)
|C
|5'11 ¾
|173
|23
|17
|36
|11
|Marco Rossi
|Ottawa (OHL)
|C
|5'8 ¼
|170
|18
|10
|38
|12
|Dylan Holloway
|Wisconsin (NCAA)
|C/LW
|6'0 ½
|192
|13
|2
|6
|13
|Anton Lundell
|HIFK (SM Liiga)
|C
|6'1
|185
|20
|6
|12
|14
|William Wallinder
|MoDo (SWE J20)
|D
|6'4
|191
|21
|3
|14
|15
|Justin Barron
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|D
|6'1 ½
|195
|25
|4
|17
|16
|Jeremie Poirier
|Saint John (QMJHL)
|D
|6'0 ¼
|199
|26
|9
|25
|17
|Braden Schneider
|Brandon (WHL)
|D
|6'2
|208
|25
|3
|16
|18
|Justin Sourdif
|Vancouver (WHL)
|RW
|5'10 ¾
|173
|22
|10
|21
|19
|Mavrik Bourque
|Shawinigan (QMJHL)
|C
|5'10
|165
|24
|17
|37
|20
|Rodion Amirov
|Ufa (MHL)
|LW
|6'0
|167
|14
|0
|1
|21
|Kaiden Guhle
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|D
|6'2 ½
|186
|25
|6
|18
|22
|Jake Sanderson
|USA NTDP (USHL)
|D
|6'0 ¾
|170
|21
|2
|7
|23
|Shakir Mukhamadullin
|Ufa (MHL)
|D
|6'3 ½
|178
|14
|0
|1
|24
|Eemil Viro
|TPS Turku (SM Liiga Jr.)
|D
|5'11 ½
|165
|14
|1
|6
|25
|Thomas Bordeleau
|USA NTDP (USHL)
|C
|5'9 ¼
|179
|21
|10
|22
|26
|Dawson Mercer
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|C/LW
|6'0
|181
|21
|17
|34
|27
|Lukas Reichel
|Munich (DEL)
|LW
|6'0
|170
|20
|8
|14
|28
|Noel Gunler
|Lulea (SHL)
|RW
|6'0 ½
|170
|20
|1
|5
|29
|Jack Quinn
|Ottawa (OHL)
|RW
|6'0
|179
|23
|13
|27
|30
|Yan Kuznetsov
|Connecticut (NCAA)
|D
|6'3 ¾
|207
|12
|1
|7
|31
|Ryan O'Rourke
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|D
|6'0
|173
|17
|5
|13
|32
|Jake Neighbours
|Edmonton (WHL)
|LW
|5'11 ½
|197
|25
|5
|28
|33
|Brandon Brisson
|Chicago (USHL)
|C
|5'11 ¼
|177
|18
|9
|21
|34
|Roni Hirvonen
|Assat (SM Liiga)
|C
|5'9
|164
|23
|2
|6
|35
|Ozzy Wiesblatt
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|RW
|5'9 ¾
|183
|25
|10
|28
|36
|Sam Colangelo
|Chicago (USHL)
|RW
|6'2
|205
|18
|11
|22
|37
|Carter Savoie
|Sherwood Park (AJHL)
|LW
|5'9
|192
|26
|29
|48
|38
|Vasili Ponomaryov
|Shawinigan (QMJHL)
|C
|6'0
|180
|24
|10
|24
|39
|Marat Khusnutdinov
|St. Petersburg (MHL)
|C/LW
|5'11
|176
|23
|8
|13
|40
|Tyson Foerster
|Barrie (OHL)
|RW
|6'1 ¼
|194
|21
|14
|31
|41
|Ridly Greig
|Brandon (WHL)
|C
|5'11
|160
|22
|5
|18
|42
|Daniil Gushchin
|Muskegon (USHL)
|LW/RW
|5'9
|167
|15
|9
|16
|43
|Alexander Pashin
|Ufa (MHL)
|RW
|5'8
|154
|21
|10
|21
|44
|Lukas Cormier
|Charlottetown (QMJHL)
|D
|5'9 ¼
|167
|13
|4
|15
|45
|Topi Niemela
|Karpat (SM Liiga)
|D
|5'10 ½
|156
|20
|1
|3
|46
|Ty Smilanic
|USA NTDP (USHL)
|C/LW
|6'0 ¾
|167
|13
|3
|10
|47
|Oliver Suni
|Oshawa (OHL)
|RW
|6'1
|188
|23
|7
|21
|48
|Luke Tuch
|USA NTDP (USHL)
|LW
|6'1
|197
|21
|6
|12
|49
|Jack Thompson
|Sudbury (OHL)
|D
|6'0
|180
|26
|9
|20
|50
|Tyler Tullio
|Oshawa (OHL)
|RW
|5'10
|165
|23
|10
|22
|51
|Seth Jarvis
|Portland (WHL)
|C
|5'9 ½
|174
|20
|10
|23
|52
|Helge Grans
|Malmo (SWE J20)
|D
|6'2 ½
|206
|21
|3
|21
|53
|Emil Andrae
|HV71 (SWE J20)
|D
|5'8 ½
|181
|22
|7
|20
|54
|Tyler Kleven
|USA NTDP (USHL)
|D
|6'3 ½
|190
|20
|1
|6
|55
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|Windsor (OHL)
|RW
|5'11 ½
|172
|21
|9
|20
|56
|Zion Nybeck
|HV71 (SWE J20)
|LW/RW
|5'6 ½
|182
|23
|11
|30
|57
|Jacob Perreault
|Sarnia (OHL)
|RW
|5'11
|200
|20
|10
|24
|58
|Jaromir Pytlik
|S.S. Marie (OHL)
|C
|6'2¼
|201
|25
|10
|26
|59
|Sean Farrell
|Chicago (USHL)
|LW
|5'8 ¼
|175
|18
|8
|28
|60
|Christoffer Sedoff
|Red Deer (WHL)
|D
|6'1 ½
|193
|23
|1
|9
|61
|Will Cuyle
|Windsor (OHL)
|LW
|6'2 ½
|204
|21
|7
|16
|62
|Daemon Hunt
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|D
|6'0
|198
|21
|0
|11