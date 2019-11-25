While Alexis Lafreniere is the top prospect in Craig Button's November ranking released on Monday, TSN's Director of Scouting could also envision Quinton Byfield's name called out first at next June's NHL Draft.

"I can't imagine a scenario where if a team picking No. 1, that needs a centre, would not pick Byfield," he explains. 

The 17-year-old from the OHL's Sudbury Wolves is fourth in league scoring with 17 goals and 46 points in 26 games. 

"Six-foot-four centres are coveted and teams usually lean towards that," said Button. "But you also can't underestimate the skill and talent of Lafreniere."

Both players lead off a deep pool of Canadian draft talent in Button's ranking, with six of the Top 10 and 12 of the Top 20 from Canada. 

"The difference makers, position wise in the Top 10 are Byfield, (Erie Otters defenceman) Jamie Drysdale and (Kamloops Blazers centre) Connor Zary," said Button. "Based on centre, goalie and defence - right defence in Drysdale’s case."

The biggest jump within the Top 20 goes to Zary (up eight spots to No. 10), who has 17 goals and 36 points in 23 WHL games this season. "Zary plays the game in every single fashion, explained Button. "A complete centreman."

Could a goaltender challenge for the top spot and go first overall for the first time since Marc-Andre Fleury went No. 1 in 2003? According to Button, fourth-ranked Yaroslav Askarov could potentially be that player.

"He deserves every consideration at No. 1," he said. "He's the best goalie I've seen entering the draft since Carey Price."

With the World Junior Hockey Championship just a month away, other players to watch include wingers Lucas Raymond (No. 6) and Alexander Holtz (No. 9) of Sweden and German forwards Tim Stutzle (No. 7) and Lukas Reichel (No. 27).

Check out Craig Button's full 62-player ranking below:

 

Craig's List - November Ranking

 
RK Player Team POS HT WT GP G P
1 Alexis Lafreniere Rimouski (QMJHL) LW 6'1 192 25 15 54
2 Quinton Byfield Sudbury (OHL) C 6'4 ¼ 215 26 17 46
3 Cole Perfetti Saginaw (OHL) C/LW 5'10 ¼ 177 23 10 37
4 Yaroslav Askarov St. Petersburg (MHL) G 6'3 176 13 2.17 .928
5 Hendrix Lapierre Chicoutimi (QMJHL) C 5'11 ½ 179 19 2 17
6 Lucas Raymond Frölunda (SHL) RW 5'11 170 15 3 5
7 Tim Stutzle Mannheim (DEL) LW 5'10 ½ 170 21 4 19
8 Jamie Drysdale Erie (OHL) D 5'11 172 25 5 27
9 Alexander Holtz Djurgårdens (SHL) LW 5'11 ½ 192 19 5 7
10 Connor Zary Kamloops (WHL) C 5'11 ¾ 173 23 17 36
11 Marco Rossi Ottawa (OHL) C 5'8 ¼ 170 18 10 38
12 Dylan Holloway Wisconsin (NCAA) C/LW 6'0 ½ 192 13 2 6
13 Anton Lundell HIFK (SM Liiga) C 6'1 185 20 6 12
14 William Wallinder  MoDo (SWE J20) D 6'4 191 21 3 14
15 Justin Barron Halifax (QMJHL) D 6'1 ½ 195 25 4 17
16 Jeremie Poirier Saint John (QMJHL) D 6'0 ¼ 199 26 9 25
17 Braden Schneider Brandon (WHL) D 6'2 208 25 3 16
18 Justin Sourdif Vancouver (WHL) RW 5'10 ¾ 173 22 10 21
19 Mavrik Bourque Shawinigan (QMJHL) C 5'10 165 24 17 37
20 Rodion Amirov Ufa (MHL) LW 6'0 167 14 0 1
21 Kaiden Guhle Prince Albert (WHL) D 6'2 ½ 186 25 6 18
22 Jake Sanderson USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'0 ¾ 170 21 2 7
23 Shakir Mukhamadullin Ufa (MHL) D 6'3 ½ 178 14 0 1
24 Eemil Viro TPS Turku (SM Liiga Jr.) D 5'11 ½ 165 14 1 6
25 Thomas Bordeleau USA NTDP (USHL) C 5'9 ¼ 179 21 10 22
26 Dawson Mercer Drummondville (QMJHL) C/LW 6'0 181 21 17 34
27 Lukas Reichel Munich (DEL) LW 6'0 170 20 8 14
28 Noel Gunler Lulea (SHL) RW 6'0 ½ 170 20 1 5
29 Jack Quinn Ottawa (OHL) RW 6'0 179 23 13 27
30 Yan Kuznetsov Connecticut (NCAA) D 6'3 ¾ 207 12 1 7
31 Ryan O'Rourke Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) D 6'0 173 17 5 13
32 Jake Neighbours Edmonton (WHL) LW 5'11 ½ 197 25 5 28
33 Brandon Brisson Chicago (USHL) C 5'11 ¼ 177 18 9 21
34 Roni Hirvonen Assat (SM Liiga) C 5'9 164 23 2 6
35 Ozzy Wiesblatt Prince Albert (WHL) RW 5'9 ¾ 183 25 10 28
36 Sam Colangelo Chicago (USHL) RW 6'2 205 18 11 22
37 Carter Savoie Sherwood Park (AJHL) LW 5'9 192 26 29 48
38 Vasili Ponomaryov Shawinigan (QMJHL) C 6'0 180 24 10 24
39 Marat Khusnutdinov St. Petersburg (MHL) C/LW 5'11 176 23 8 13
40 Tyson Foerster Barrie (OHL) RW 6'1 ¼ 194 21 14 31
41 Ridly Greig Brandon (WHL) C 5'11 160 22 5 18
42 Daniil Gushchin Muskegon (USHL) LW/RW 5'9 167 15 9 16
43 Alexander Pashin Ufa (MHL) RW 5'8 154 21 10 21
44 Lukas Cormier Charlottetown (QMJHL) D 5'9 ¼ 167 13 4 15
45 Topi Niemela Karpat (SM Liiga) D 5'10 ½ 156 20 1 3
46 Ty Smilanic USA NTDP (USHL) C/LW 6'0 ¾ 167 13 3 10
47 Oliver Suni Oshawa (OHL) RW 6'1 188 23 7 21
48 Luke Tuch USA NTDP (USHL) LW 6'1 197 21 6 12
49 Jack Thompson Sudbury (OHL) D 6'0 180 26 9 20
50 Tyler Tullio Oshawa (OHL) RW 5'10 165 23 10 22
51 Seth Jarvis Portland (WHL) C 5'9 ½ 174 20 10 23
52 Helge Grans Malmo (SWE J20) D 6'2 ½ 206 21 3 21
53 Emil Andrae HV71 (SWE J20) D 5'8 ½ 181 22 7 20
54 Tyler Kleven USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'3 ½ 190 20 1 6
55 Jean-Luc Foudy Windsor (OHL) RW 5'11 ½ 172 21 9 20
56 Zion Nybeck HV71 (SWE J20) LW/RW 5'6 ½ 182 23 11 30
57 Jacob Perreault Sarnia (OHL) RW 5'11 200 20 10 24
58 Jaromir Pytlik S.S. Marie (OHL) C 6'2¼ 201 25 10 26
59 Sean Farrell Chicago (USHL) LW 5'8 ¼ 175 18 8 28
60 Christoffer Sedoff Red Deer (WHL) D 6'1 ½ 193 23 1 9
61 Will Cuyle Windsor (OHL) LW 6'2 ½ 204 21 7 16
62 Daemon Hunt Moose Jaw (WHL) D 6'0 198 21 0 11
 

 